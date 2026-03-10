Incora and Infosys Collaborate to Advance AI-Enabled Supply Chain Operations

Leveraging Infosys Topaz and the Infosys EdgeVerve AI Next Platform, collaboration unites AI innovation with aerospace supply chain expertise to drive faster, more accurate, and resilient operations globally

FORT WORTH, Texas and BENGALURU, India, March 10, 2026 /CNW/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, and Incora, a leading provider of innovative supply chain solutions in the aerospace and defense industry, today announced a new strategic collaboration to advance the use of artificial intelligence across Incora's global supply chain operations.

Through the multi-year alliance, Incora will work closely with Infosys to implement AI-enabled capabilities supporting operations across more than 60 countries. The initiative leverages Infosys Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions and platforms using generative AI technologies, including the Infosys EdgeVerve AI Next Platform, to help modernize Incora's supply chain environment by integrating with its existing multi-ERP landscape and enabling greater visibility, accuracy and responsiveness across core operational workflows.

"Infosys brings proven leadership in AI and large-scale digital transformation, making them an ideal choice as we continue to modernize our global supply chain," said Hari Kumar Rajendran, Executive Vice President of Global Operations, Incora. "This alliance allows us to apply advanced AI capabilities in a practical, enterprise-wide way. Together, we are building a foundation that enables Incora to better serve our customers today and adapt to the future of aerospace and defense supply chains."

"Supply chain transformation at this scale requires deep industry expertise and a strong AI foundation," said Jasmeet Singh, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Manufacturing, Infosys. "By applying Infosys Topaz and the EdgeVerve AI Next Platform, we are working with Incora to orchestrate complex, multi-system environments, reduce operational friction, and enable faster, more informed decision-making across its global enterprise."

As part of the alliance, Infosys will lead the design and deployment of a non-intrusive AI platform that harmonizes data and processes across Incora's systems without disrupting day-to-day operations. The collaboration brings together Infosys' leadership in AI-driven digital transformation and Incora's deep aerospace and defense supply chain expertise, reflecting a broader industry shift toward scalable, AI-enabled operating models that address legacy systems, fragmented data and increasing global complexity.

The pairing underscores both companies' shared commitment to innovation and operational excellence. By combining Infosys' AI-first platforms with Incora's global supply chain footprint, the collaboration is expected to deliver meaningful efficiency gains while helping set new benchmarks for digital transformation across the aerospace and defense industry.

