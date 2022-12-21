Incoming storm may cause power outages, Alectra reminds customers to ensure mobile devices are charged and emergency kits are ready

HAMILTON, ON, Dec. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - A special weather statement has been issued for parts of Alectra Utilities' service territory due to a major winter storm that is expected to bring rain and possible wind gusts reaching 70-90 km/h for Thursday and Friday.

Alectra Utilities is preparing emergency response crews to respond and restore power in the event outages occur. High winds could cause damage to powerlines. Pedestrians and motorists in areas with trees located near wires should take extra precaution, as fallen limbs that contact power lines could cause extended outages in affected areas and pose hazardous conditions on the ground.

In the event of downed powerlines, stay at least 10 metres away (the length of a school bus), and call 911 immediately. To report outages, Alectra Utilities' customers should call 1-833-ALECTRA (1-833-253-2872).

Alectra's System Control Centre continuously monitors weather forecasts and tracks storms. Mitigation strategies have been made to prepare line crews and additional field and communications staff to respond if required.

Alectra customers that experience a power outage can find frequent updates through Alectra's Twitter channel @AlectraNews or by visiting the outage map on the website: alectrautilities.com.

Alectra Utilities reminds all customers of the importance of having mobile devices charged and preparing an emergency kit in the event of a sustained power outage. It is recommended that emergency kits include: medicine, first aid supplies, flashlights, new batteries, a battery-operated radio, a manual can opener, canned food, bottled water, blankets, food for pets and important telephone numbers for family doctors, schools, daycare and insurance companies.

Learn more about what to do in the vent of an emergency alectrautilities.com/emergency-preparedness.

