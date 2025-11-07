Inaugural First Nations Investment Forum Announces Final Program

Chief Clarence Louie, Carol-Anne Hilton, JP Gladu, Andrew Hungerford, Kim Baird, Teara Fraser, Stephen Lidington, Mark Podlasly, among speakers, plus 10 First Nation investment opportunity presentations.

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - The First Nations Investment Forum (FNIF) has unveiled its final program for the inaugural national conference, confirming an exceptional lineup of leaders, investors, and industry experts who are shaping the future of First Nations economic ownership in Canada.

Co-presented by Horizon Seven and Lac des Mille Lacs First Nation, the event will bring together First Nation governments, investors, and industry partners to advance Indigenous ownership in major projects.

FNIF runs December 8–10, 2025, at the JW Marriott Parq Vancouver, featuring keynote speakers, investment presentations, and expert panels.

Speaker highlights:

JP Gladu , President, Mokwateh and Advisor, Major Projects Office (MPO)

, President, Mokwateh and Advisor, Major Projects Office (MPO) Chief Clarence Louie , Chief, Osoyoos Indian Band

, Chief, Osoyoos Indian Band Carol-Anne Hilto n, CEO and Founder, Indigenomics Institute

n, CEO and Founder, Indigenomics Institute Andrew Hungerford - Founder & Partner Seven Generations Capital

- Founder & Partner Seven Generations Capital Stephen Lidington , Vice-President, Colliers Project Leaders

, Vice-President, Colliers Project Leaders Kim Baird , CAO and former Chief, Tsawwassen First Nation

, CAO and former Chief, Tsawwassen First Nation Robert Brant , Partner, Indigenous Projects & Transactions Group, McCarthy Tétrault LLP

, Partner, Indigenous Projects & Transactions Group, McCarthy Tétrault LLP Teara Fraser , CEO and Founder, Iskwew Air

, CEO and Founder, Iskwew Air Monika Bear Robe , Partner, Indigenous Equity Opportunities, MNP

, Partner, Indigenous Equity Opportunities, MNP Carl Marcotte , Senior Vice-President, CANDU

, Senior Vice-President, CANDU Matthew Jackson, Vice-President, Indigenous Relations, Hydro One Networks Inc.

Investment-ready projects in energy, infrastructure, real estate, gaming, AI, data storage and critical minerals will spotlight new opportunities for First Nations investment and ownership. Presentations include:

Marguerite Lake Compressed Air Energy Storage & Hydrogen Hub – PwC, Cold Lake First Nation, Cache Power Corporation, and EllisDon

– PwC, Cold Lake First Nation, Cache Power Corporation, and EllisDon Real Estate Investment & Development Partnerships – Seven Generations Capital & Hungerford Properties

– Seven Generations Capital & Hungerford Properties Casino Gaming Acquisitions & Partnerships - Sonco Gaming Inc.

- Sonco Gaming Inc. Minto Copper-Gold Mine – Selkirk First Nation, Fiore Consultants, and Nations Royalty

– Selkirk First Nation, Fiore Consultants, and Nations Royalty Nuclear Energy Investment & Ownership – Candu Energy

– Candu Energy Ontario Transmission System Infrastructure - Hydro One, Wabun Tribal Council, and Mattagami First Nation

- Hydro One, Wabun Tribal Council, and Mattagami First Nation Digital Infrastructure & AI Investment - SYMX.AI

- SYMX.AI Clean Energy Data Centers - CyberCloud-AI

- CyberCloud-AI Ontario & Nova Scotia Gold Mines - NexGold Mining Corp.

- NexGold Mining Corp. Port of Marathon - The Peninsula Harbour Port Authority Corporation and Biigtigong Nishnaabeg First Nation

Expert panels will bring valuable experience and perspectives on Indigenous investment and ownership, including:

Access to Capital for Indigenous-led Projects - Jody Anderson, First Nations Finance Authority (FNFA), Booker Cornea, First Nations Bank of Canada, and Frank Richter, Indigenous Growth Fund.

- Jody Anderson, First Nations Finance Authority (FNFA), Booker Cornea, First Nations Bank of Canada, and Frank Richter, Indigenous Growth Fund. Indigenous Investment & Ownership in Major Projects - Chief Joe Miskokomon, Chippewas of the Thames, Ken Thomas, Pisim Power, and Tristan Jackson, Nikutik LP, North Shore Mi'kmaq Tribal Council

- Chief Joe Miskokomon, Chippewas of the Thames, Ken Thomas, Pisim Power, and Tristan Jackson, Nikutik LP, North Shore Mi'kmaq Tribal Council The Role of Loan Guarantees in Transformative Infrastructure Projects - Alena Thouin, Build Ontario Fund, Mark Podlasly, First Nations Major Projects Coalition (FNMPC), and Steven Kroeker, Alberta Indigenous Opportunities Corporation (AIOC)

Alena Thouin, Build Ontario Fund, Mark Podlasly, First Nations Major Projects Coalition (FNMPC), and Steven Kroeker, Alberta Indigenous Opportunities Corporation (AIOC) Projects of a National Interest & Opportunities for Indigenous Leadership – Mark Selby, Canada Nickel Company, Sussex Strategy and Taykwa Tagamou Nation

– Mark Selby, Canada Nickel Company, Sussex Strategy and Taykwa Tagamou Nation Implementing Co-Ownership on Major Energy Projects – Patrick Tomlinson, BC Hydro and Cole Sayers, Clean Energy BC

– Patrick Tomlinson, BC Hydro and Cole Sayers, Clean Energy BC Corporate Advantage through Indigenization - Scott Patles-Richardson, Indigenous Financial Solutions (IFS), Devon Krainer, Raven Indigenous Capital Partners, Alex Bishop, Concierge Group

The Forum will be emceed by Michael Fox, President & CEO of Indigenous Community Engagement (ICE), and will feature a Gala Reception with keynote Chief Clarence Louie of the Osoyoos Indian Band, a three-course dinner, live music by Shawn Bullshields, and comedy by Sasha Mark.

"This event is about building bridges between Indigenous communities, industry and the investment world--fostering economic sovereignty and advancing First Nations leadership in major projects," says Anthony Maunula, CEO of Horizon Seven. "We're proud to present a powerful final program that reflects the strength, innovation, and leadership of First Nations in Canada's economic future."

For the full program and registration details, visit firstnationsinvestmentforum.ca.

SOURCE Horizon Seven

Media Contact: Kaylee Lambert, Firedog Communications, Tel: 807-767-4443 ext. 225, Email: [email protected]