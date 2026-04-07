In the Matter of the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act, R.S.C. 1985, c. C-36, as amended (the "CCAA")

and in the matter of

Green Impact Partners Inc.. Green Impact Partners Holdings Ltd., Transition Energy Inc., 2302922 Alberta Ltd., Green Impact Operating Corp., Akira Infra I Ltd., Green Impact Partners U.S., Inc., and Akira Infrastructure LLC (collectively, the "Companies")

EDMONTON, AB, April 7, 2026 /CNW/ - Effective February 17, 2026, after 11:59 pm (MST), an initial order (the "Initial Order") issued by the Court of King's Bench of Alberta (the "Court") came into effect and the Companies obtained creditor protection under the CCAA. Pursuant to the Initial Order, Ernst & Young Inc. was appointed Monitor of the Companies (the "Monitor"). An Amended and Restated Initial Order ("ARIO") was subsequently granted on February 23, 2026 which confirmed the continuation of the CCAA and the appointment of the Monitor.

Generally, the Companies operate a network of water recycling, waste handling, and hydrocarbon recovery facilities across Alberta and Saskatchewan, serving energy and industrial customers through processing and disposal of liquid and solid wastes. The Companies also hold various shareholdings and investments in other recycling/energy related entities.

Sale and Investment Solicitation Process

As noted above, the Court granted an ARIO and an approval of sale and investment solicitation process ("SISP") order (the "SISP Order") authorizing the Monitor to conduct the SISP for the Companies. The objective of the SISP is to generate interest in the business, undertakings or assets of the Companies, or a combination thereof in the form of outright offers to purchase or investment proposals. The deadline for receipt of Qualified Bids as defined in the SISP is currently expected to be no later than May 28, 2026, which is subject to change/extension by the Monitor.

For additional information on the SISP and to participate therein, please contact the following representatives of the Monitor:

Darcy Yamada, Managing Director

[email protected]

Alexander May, Vice President

[email protected]

A copy of the SISP Order can be found on the Monitor's website at Green Impact Partners. Further materials including orders of the court, creditor listings, Monitor's reports and other information relating to these CCAA proceedings will be posted to the Monitor's website and also available for viewing.

If you are unable to obtain a copy of the documents filed on the Monitor's website or have questions about the CCAA proceedings, please contact Hazem Ismail by email at Hazem. [email protected] or at 1 (403) 206-5045.

SOURCE Ernst & Young Inc.