The AgraCity Group along with the Monitor and Sales Advisor undertakes a sales and investment solicitation process for all of its assets, property, shares, business and undertakings

SASKATOON, SK, Dec. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - On December 11, 2025, the Court of King's Bench for Saskatchewan (the "Court") granted an order (the "ARIO") that, among other things, extended the protection under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act (Canada) (the "CCAA" and the "CCAA Proceedings") to AgraCity Crop & Nutrition Ltd., MPower Logistics Ltd., NewAgco Inc., CarbonTerra Ltd., Agronomax Farm Management Solutions Inc., 14492676 Canada Inc., Viking Crop Production Partners Inc., 101114752 Saskatchewan Ltd., 101072497 Saskatchewan Ltd., Catalyst Technologies Ltd., 101187148 Saskatchewan Ltd., FNA AgraCity Holdings Ltd., Genesis Grain & Fertilizer GP Inc. and Genesis Operating GP Inc., Genesis Grain & Fertilizer Limited Partnership and Genesis G&F Operating LP (collectively, the "Companies" or "AgraCity Group").

Ernst & Young Inc. has been appointed Monitor (in such capacity, the "Monitor") in the CCAA Proceedings.

AgraCity Group is a Canadian agricultural solutions provider comprised of a number of vertically integrated companies operating out of Saskatchewan and Alberta and serving customers across Canada. AgraCity Group develops proprietary intellectual property and secures crop protection and biological registrations with the Health Canada Pest Management Regulatory Agency and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. The Companies manufacture to specification, package and distribute Crop Protection Products ("CPP") (herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, desiccants, etc.), specialty fertilizers and other crop inputs (collectively, the "Products") directly to Canadian farmer customers.

AgraCity Crop & Nutrition Ltd. ("AgraCity") procures, packages and sells the Products directly to Canadian farmers, while Viking Crop Protection Partners Inc. ("Viking") represents the wholesale arm of the business. The intellectual property related to the Products registered and maintained by the Companies collectively include over 200 product registrations held pursuant to the Pest Control Products Act (Canada) in NewAgco Inc. ("NewAgco") and Viking. NewAgco further holds over 70 registered trademarks pursuant to the Trademarks Act (Canada).

Genesis Grain & Fertilizer GP Inc. is the general partner of Genesis Grain & Fertilizer Limited Partnership and Genesis Operating GP Inc. is the general partner of Genesis G&F Operating LP (collectively, the "Genesis Entities"). The Genesis Entities operate a fertilizer distribution centre in Belle Plaine, Saskatchewan (the "Belle Plaine Supercentre") and have been in operation since October 2022. In addition to loading fertilizer for farmers, the Genesis Entities process and blend AgraCity's proprietary fertilizer products within the Belle Plaine Supercentre.

The Companies maintain strong vertical integration, spanning from intellectual property through to the end customer. This includes ownership of the product registrations, contract manufacturing, in-house logistics, packaging, sales and marketing, and direct delivery to end customers – enabling margin capture across all stages of the supply and retail segments.

On December 11, 2025, the Court granted an order (the "SISP Approval Order") approving a sales and investment solicitation process (the "SISP") for the solicitation of interest for a sale or investment in all or any part of the assets, property, shares, business and undertakings (the "Opportunity") of the Companies.

Pursuant to the SISP Approval Order, Ernst & Young Orenda Corporate Finance Inc. was engaged to act as the sales advisor for the SISP (in such capacity, the "Sales Advisor").

The SISP is a two-phased process, with an auction to follow for Qualified Bidders (as defined in the SISP) with Key Milestones as follows:

KEY MILESTONE DATE Commencement of the SISP By no later than December 15, 2025 Phase 1 bid deadline January 30, 2026 (12:00 p.m. CST) Phase 2 bid deadline February 16, 2026 (12:00 p.m. CST) Date of the auction, if any February 20, 2026 Hearing for approval of transactions March 2, 2026

As part of the SISP, the Companies entered into a Court-approved subscription agreement with United Farmers of Alberta Co-operative Limited (or its nominee, the "Stalking Horse Bidder"), in the amount of CAD$20.0 million (the "Stalking Horse Bid"), allocating CAD$8.0 million towards to the Belle Plaine Supercentre. Only a Superior Offer (as defined in the SISP) will be considered a Qualified Bidder for the auction.

Copies of documents filed in the CCAA proceedings and the SISP may be obtained from the Monitor's website as www.ey.com/ca/AgraCity

1Any inquiries by U.S. persons should be directed to Ernst & Young Corporate Finance (Canada) Inc. through Mike Campbell.

SOURCE Ernst & Young Inc.

Those interested in participating in the SISP can contact the Monitor and the Sales Advisor to receive additional information: Monitor, (888) 338-1761, [email protected]; Sales Advisor, Mike Campbell1, Senior Vice-President, [email protected], (306) 649-8305; Samuel Watson, Vice President, [email protected], (604) 891-8480; Heather Powell, Senior Associate, [email protected], (403) 206-5626