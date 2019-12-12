In New Crave Original Series HEALTHY IS HOT, Chloe Wilde Takes Viewers on a Life-Changing Journey, Premiering January 10

– From Bell Media Studios, the six-episode series features Wilde on-location

undertaking new inspiring and motivating experiences –

TORONTO, Dec. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - This new year, TV personality, fitness guru, and nature lover Chloe Wilde (ETALK) takes viewers on a life-changing journey for the mind, body, and soul in the brand-new Crave Original Series HEALTHY IS HOT. From Bell Media Studios, all six episodes are available Friday, Jan. 10, only on Crave.

Developed from Wilde's highly successful blog, podcast, and Instagram of the same name, HEALTHY IS HOT is set to inspire new resolutions, endless possibilities, and exciting opportunities for healthier and happier living as viewers settle into 2020.

"HEALTHY IS HOT is an extension of Chloe's positive and successful brand, which has grown from a hashtag, to a movement, to now a television series," said Nanci MacLean, Vice-President, Bell Media Studios and President, Pinewood Toronto Studios. "Being healthy is so much than working out, Chloe weaves elements of her fun, upbeat, and positive personality into the series, which will leave viewers feeling moved after each episode."

"HEALTHY IS HOT is a fresh and unique contemporary series, and there's currently nothing like it on Crave," said Tracey Pearce, President, Distribution and Pay, Bell Media. "We are excited to welcome the series to Crave's roster with the opportunity to kick off the new year with all six episodes and the promise of inspiration and motivation."

The series showcases Wilde's journey– from Vancouver Island, B.C. to Ottawa and Toronto – as she tackles fears, indulges in new foods, gives back to charity, and more. Each episode is dedicated to learning and practicing different elements that promote personal growth and make up a healthy lifestyle, while providing an open and supportive discussion about difficult subjects like the importance of mental health and the real effects of climate change.

HEALTHY IS HOT is produced by Bell Media Studios. Michelle Crespi is Executive Producer, Bell Media Studios. Nanci MacLean is Vice-President, Bell Media Studios and President, Pinewood Toronto Studios. Jeff Hersh is Vice-President, Strategy, OTT Distribution and Premium SVOD, Bell Media. Tracey Pearce is President, Distribution and Pay, Bell Media. Mike Cosentino is President, Content and Programming, Bell Media. Randy Lennox is President, Bell Media. Randy Lennox is President, Bell Media.

For the full press release, click here.

SOURCE Crave

For further information: Madison McCloskey, Bell Media Studios, 416.384.2186 or Madison.McCloskey@bellmedia.ca; Amanda Rinaldo, Bell Media Studios, 416.384.5325 or Amanda.Rinaldo@bellmedia.ca