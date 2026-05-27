IMT and PABLO AIR Sign LOI at CANSEC to Explore Strategic Partnership on Advanced Autonomous Drone Capabilities

OTTAWA, ON, May 27, 2026 /CNW/ - IMT, a one of the few Canadian MSP Prime and defence solutions provider, and PABLO AIR, a recognized leader in autonomous swarm drone and one-way unmanned aerial systems technology, today announced the signing of a Letter of Intent (LOI) at CANSEC 2026.

The LOI establishes a framework for exclusive discussions and negotiations between the two organizations regarding a potential future joint business relationship focused on advanced unmanned aerial vehicles, autonomous swarm technologies, systems integration, manufacturing, munitions integration, and related defence and security opportunities.

The potential partnership would combine IMT's expertise in manufacturing, weapons integration, precision aerospace manufacturing, and munitions capabilities with PABLO AIR's leadership in drone design, autonomous swarm technologies, drone control systems, flight management software, and artificial intelligence-enabled systems. Together, the companies will evaluate opportunities to develop and integrate next-generation autonomous capabilities for defence and security applications in allied and international markets.

"Canada and its allies are entering a new era of defence capability development where sovereign access to advanced autonomous systems is no longer optional, it's essential," said Cheryl Hacking, CEO of IMT. "As global conflicts highlight the impact of autonomous and swarm drone technologies, Canada must strengthen domestic capabilities and trusted partnerships to support long-term security. This LOI with PABLO AIR is a key step in advancing next-generation autonomous defence systems and strengthening our competitive position."

"PABLO AIR is very pleased to explore meaningful opportunities together with IMT in the Canadian and allied defence markets, where demand for military drone capabilities continues to grow" said Young-joon Kim, Chairman & Founder of PABLO AIR. "By combining PABLO AIR's globally competitive advanced swarm drone technologies with IMT's strong network and program execution capabilities, we expect significant synergies not only in establishing innovative next-generation autonomous drone combat systems, but also in enabling their rapid operational deployment."

The signing took place during CANSEC 2026, Canada's leading defence, security, and emerging technology trade show, bringing together industry leaders, government representatives, and military stakeholders from across Canada and allied nations at a time when sovereign defence production and autonomous capabilities are becoming an increasing strategic priority for NATO members and partners.

The companies emphasized that the LOI is intended to facilitate discussions and collaboration opportunities and does not constitute a binding commercial agreement.

About IMT

IMT is a Canadian MSP Prime and defence solutions provider focused on delivering innovative capabilities and strategic partnerships in support of Canada and allied defence and security objectives.

About PABLO AIR

PABLO AIR is an aerospace and autonomous systems company recognized for its advanced swarm drone, unmanned aerial vehicle, and autonomous logistics technologies supporting commercial and defence applications.

SOURCE IMT Precision

Media Contacts: IMT Corporation, Julie Hacking - VP of Marketing, [email protected]; PABLO AIR, Minkoo Kang, Team Lead - Communications Dept., +82 010-2914-9987, [email protected]