IMT Precision Announces Federal Investment to Strengthen Canada's Defence Industrial Capacity

INGERSOLL, ON, March 18, 2026 /CNW/ - IMT Precision welcomed the Honourable David McGuinty today to announce a federal investment supporting the expansion of Canada's defence manufacturing capacity through the Government of Canada's Canadian Defence Industrial Readiness (CDIR) Program.

For more than a century, IMT Precision has manufactured precision metal components used in ammunition and military vehicles relied upon by the Canadian Armed Forces and allied nations. Today's announcement highlights the importance of strengthening Canada's domestic defence industrial base in an increasingly complex global security environment.

The contribution agreement with IMT Precision represents one of the early investments under Canada's Defence Industrial Strategy. The investment will support the build of a new location and equipment to standup a new modern manufacturing line for Canadian production, while supporting skilled jobs and long-term industrial expertise.

"IMT is proud to support Canada's defence industry and the important work of the Canadian Armed Forces," said Cheryl. "This investment strengthens Canada's sovereign manufacturing capabilities and ensures we can continue delivering reliable products that support the security of Canadians and our allies."

As a Canadian-owned company and long-standing partner to the Canadian Armed Forces, IMT Precision is well positioned to support Canada's defence readiness and contribute to a more resilient domestic supply chain.

IMT Precision thanked the Government of Canada for its partnership and recognized the skilled workers across the defence manufacturing sector whose expertise and dedication help ensure Canada remains prepared to support its armed forces and its allies.

www.imtcorporation.com

SOURCE IMT Precision

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