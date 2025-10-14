Improving Rural Health Care Access: Lung Health Check Launches in Alberta

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - One in five Albertans live with a lung condition, yet access to critical testing is limited in many rural and remote communities. This lack of access can contribute to delayed diagnosis and less effective management of lung conditions, such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) or pulmonary fibrosis. That is about to change with the launch of Lung Health Check's Pulmonary Function Testing (PFT) van -- one of the first of its kind in Canada.

Community members, project partners and Adriana LaGrange, Minister of Primary and Preventative Health Services gathered last week in Lacombe to officially launch the Lung Health Check PFT van, offering a tour of the mobile unit and to see firsthand how it will expand access to essential lung testing.

"Alberta is proud to support innovative solutions that bring vital health services directly to communities. The Lung Health Check mobile unit is an important step forward in ensuring rural and remote Albertans have equitable access to life-saving respiratory diagnostics and care," Adriana LaGrange, Minister of Primary and Preventative Health Services.

Closing the gap on care

The Lung Health Check van will bring lung testing directly to rural and remote areas, helping patients with lung conditions receive timely care without the burden of long travel distances. Albertans ages five and up can access testing with a referral from a primary care provider, at no cost.

"Living in a rural community makes it harder to manage my lung condition," says Alicia Spiller, who lives in Central Alberta. "I have to drive nearly an hour each way for a pulmonary function test multiple times a year, and take that time off work. Having this testing closer to home will make a huge difference."

PFTs are a set of breathing tests that measure how well the lungs move air and deliver oxygen to the blood. They are a vital tool in diagnosing and managing lung conditions, yet many Albertans in rural and remote areas travel long distances to access them.

"Our team is excited to bring this service to communities across Alberta," says James Puckrin, Operations Manager at Aceso Medical. "The van is equipped with state-of-the-art diagnostic tools and will be staffed by a nurse and respiratory therapist, ensuring patients receive the highest standard of care closer to home."

Strong partnerships to drive innovation and health system capacity

The Lung Health Check mobile unit is coordinated by Praxus Health and Aceso Medical with funding by AstraZeneca Canada and the Government of Alberta. The program is being launched as a two-year pilot project, with a focus on documenting patient outcomes and experiences. These insights will help guide the long-term development of the program and support its continued role in delivering essential services to rural and remote communities across Alberta.

"At AstraZeneca, we are committed to working in partnership with other organizations to address barriers and inequities in the health care system and to ensuring that all Canadians, regardless of where they live, can access the care they need," says Bradley McLean, Vice President and Head of Respiratory & Immunology, AstraZeneca Canada. "We're proud of our partnership to bring mobile lung health screening units to this province, and we believe that the Lung Health Check program will make a meaningful difference in the lives of Albertans, enabling access to vital screening services and diagnosing lung conditions sooner, when they're easier to treat."

Lung Health Check is not only making testing more accessible, but also adding capacity to Alberta's health care system. The mobile service is expected to complete approximately 1,000 PFTs each year, reducing strain on existing facilities and ensuring more patients receive timely assessments and care.

"This new service shows what's possible when partners come together to solve real challenges," said Theresa Tang, CEO and Co-Founder of Praxus Health. "Many people in rural and remote areas face limited options for care -- this mobile unit helps level the playing field by bringing equitable access to communities across the province."

Albertans can learn more at www.lungcheck.ca.

About Praxus Health

Praxus Health is a Canadian not-for-profit dedicated to improving health outcomes and equity. We drive change through research, advocacy, education and community partnerships, working across sectors to close gaps and support healthier futures.

About Aceso Medical

Aceso Medical is a multidisciplinary medical services company that provides publicly insured health care services to residents of Alberta and Canada. Our clinics provide care including pulmonology, pediatric pulmonology, psychiatry, immunology and allergy, otolaryngology and occupational medicine. We are proud to be an Alberta founded company and are experts in the mobile delivery of medical services, including the upcoming diagnostic imaging units.

Media Resources

Photos and video from the October 6 launch event in Lacombe are available for media use and can be downloaded at lungcheck/media.ca.

SOURCE Praxus Health

