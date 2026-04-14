RBC continues commitment to connect fans to more of the music they love through world-class experiences, access to tickets and exclusive benefits for RBC clients

TORONTO, April 14, 2026 /CNW/ - RBC announced it will host multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning band Imagine Dragons as the first-ever headliner of RBC Amphitheatre, with a special Opening Night show on May 21, 2026 in partnership with Live Nation Canada.

Imagine Dragons to headline Opening Night of RBC Amphitheatre on Thursday, May 21, 2026 (CNW Group/RBC)

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, April 17 at 10 a.m. ET on Ticketmaster.ca. RBC clients have the opportunity to purchase from an exclusive inventory of RBCxMusic tickets and will receive $20 in RBCxMusic Concert Cash® (terms apply). On behalf of RBC, all ticket holders attending Opening Night will receive a commemorative gift and will have the opportunity to enjoy additional activations created specially for the evening.

As part of RBC's long-standing support of music through its RBCxMusic platform, the bank is providing fans with more opportunities to access the music they love through tickets, upgrades and exclusive benefits unlocked for RBC clients:

The fan-favourite RBCxMusic Concert Cash offer has doubled to $20, and now for each ticket purchased, RBC clients will receive $20 in Concert Cash to use towards a future ticket purchase (available for 50+ concert venues across Canada, terms apply).

RBC clients have access to an exclusive inventory of RBCxMusic Tickets for all Live Nation Canada shows, including sold out shows, pending availability.

On behalf of RBC, fans visiting RBC Amphitheatre this summer can expect unique on-site giveaways, new fan zone seating and photo-op installations.

Fans attending select Canadian venues and festivals will be able to enjoy new and interactive RBC activations, offering giveaway opportunities to enhance their live music experience, while RBC clients will benefit from premium access like front-pit festival passes, onsite upgrades, and Xpress lane entry at Scotiabank Arena.

At Rogers Stadium, a new RBCxMusic fan lounge features shaded seating, charging stations, complimentary water and giveaways. RBC clients will have access to VIP experiences including ticket upgrades, Concert Cash prizing and tickets to future shows.

Starting in May, Avion Rewards members will be able to use their Avion points to pay for eligible purchases on Ticketmaster.ca.

"Imagine Dragons are hitmakers who captivate global audiences across generations. We're thrilled to have them headline the Opening Night of RBC Amphitheatre – a milestone moment as we build a new chapter for music fans by connecting them with world-class music experiences and delivering even greater value," said Mary DePaoli, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, RBC. "Through our RBCxMusic platform, we have helped over 8 million music fans see their favourite artists, unlock upgrades and create unforgettable memories. From using Pay with Points for tickets to doubling our Concert Cash offer, we look forward to bringing even more clients and Canadians closer to the music they love."

Opening Night kicks off a record-breaking season for RBC Amphitheatre, featuring the largest line-up in its history with over 80 shows. This reflects the venue's continued growth and strong connection to fans, while bringing an unmatched range of live music experiences to audiences all summer long.

"Opening Night at RBC Amphitheatre marks an exciting milestone, and we're proud to partner with RBC to bring a stadium-level act like Imagine Dragons to kick-off another record-breaking season," said Erik Hoffman, President of Music, Live Nation Canada. "As their only amphitheatre performance in North America this year, this moment reflects our shared commitment to delivering unforgettable, world-class experiences while celebrating the unique energy that sets this venue apart."

RBC and Live Nation Canada announced in October that RBC Amphitheatre will be reimagined as an enhanced, year-round live music venue, and will close for renovations in fall 2027 and reopen in summer 2029 as an outdoor venue, with full-year capabilities complete by summer 2030.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 101,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 19 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.‎

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/peopleandplanet.

Media Contacts:

Fiona Anderson, Brand Communications, RBC [email protected]

SOURCE RBC