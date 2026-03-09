New data shows how formalized giving commitments drive outsized community impact

TORONTO, March 9, 2026 /CNW/ - The companies in Imagine Canada's PRISM Community Impact Network contribute over $1 billion annually to nonprofit organizations, according to the latest certification data from the 2024 fiscal year. Companies that contribute at least 1% of pre-tax profits to community causes are eligible for Imagine Canada PRISM Certification.

"Many companies give sporadically or follow trends. Imagine Canada-certified companies verify their commitment year after year," says Bruce MacDonald, President & CEO of Imagine Canada. "That's the difference between good intentions and sustained action--these companies have embedded community giving into how they operate."

Highlights:

Going Beyond: While giving back 1% is the threshold, most companies go further. The median giving ratio across companies is 2.27%, with insurance companies reaching a median of 4.31%.

Untapped Potential: With corporate donations in Canada at roughly $4 billion annually¹, the findings point to significant untapped potential in the broader business community.

Sustained Commitment: Imagine Canada PRISM Certified companies consistently meet or exceed the 1% threshold. Half have participated for over a decade, including founding members RBC and Canada Life, both participants since 1989.

"Caring for the well–being of people and the health of our communities is at the heart of who we are," said David Simmonds, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer and Chief Sustainability Officer, Canada Life. "For more than three decades, working alongside Imagine Canada has helped guide our commitment to giving back in ways that are thoughtful, responsible, and rooted in long–term impact. We're proud to support organizations and communities across the country in ways that strengthen resilience and build lasting connections."

Certified companies receive a detailed analysis of the corporate contributions within the PRISM Network, allowing them to compare their giving against industry peers and the broader network--supporting continuous improvement beyond the 1% threshold. PRISM certification recognizes the full value of community investment and reflects how leading companies mobilize multiple resources for community benefit. As such, the $1 billion figure includes charitable donations to partners, as well as employee gift matching programs, paid volunteer hours and in-kind contributions. Companies interested in learning more about certification can visit imaginecanada.ca/en/prism .

About PRISM:

PRISM Community Impact Company Network helps leading Canadian companies further their community impact by providing resources and third-party validation of corporate support. By setting benchmarks and sharing best practices, we aim to strengthen business-nonprofit partnerships, catalyze Canadian philanthropy and volunteerism, and ensure resources flow more equitably to nonprofit organizations and communities. Since 1988, Imagine Canada has awarded a Trustmark to companies that donate at least 1 per cent of pre-tax profits to the communities where their employees live and work. Beyond certification, we offer custom assessments, specialized learning, and partnership support to help companies enhance and communicate their social impact and community investment strategies.

About our Certification Methodology:

Community investment is calculated across four categories: cash contributions (including donations, grants, and eligible sponsorships), in-kind contributions, employee volunteerism during paid work hours (calculated using a standardized hourly rate), and program management costs. All contributions must support registered charities, qualified donees, or public benefit nonprofit organizations. Certified companies submit data annually and may leverage externally audited figures. Full methodology and Certification details are available in Imagine Canada's What Counts Guide, available on request at [email protected] .

About Imagine Canada:

Imagine Canada is a national, bilingual charitable organization whose cause is Canada's charities and nonprofits. Through our advocacy efforts, research and social enterprises, we help strengthen charities, nonprofits and social entrepreneurs so they can better fulfill their missions. Our vision is of a strong Canada where charities work together alongside business and government to build resilient and vibrant communities.

¹ In 2023, Canadian corporations reported approximately $4.18 billion in charitable donations and gifts ( Canada Revenue Agency, 2025 ). Charitable donations represent approximately 90% of this total. This figure reflects tax-receipted donations and differs methodologically from the broader community investment tracked through PRISM certification, which includes employee matching programs, volunteer hours, and in-kind contributions.

