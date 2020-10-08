Independent trial results expected for November 2020

MONTREAL, Oct. 8, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Imaflex Inc. ("Imaflex" or the "Corporation") (TSXV: IFX), announces that the ADVASEAL® Release Study is underway.

"The positive results for our recently announced Efficacy Trial permits us to proceed with the last and most comprehensive study required for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) registration package," said Mr. Joe Abbandonato, President and Chief Executive Officer of Imaflex. The Release Study will determine the exact timing each chemical is released into the soil from ADVASEAL®. This is required to show compliance with the pre-harvest interval established by the EPA, which is essentially the wait time required between the last application of crop protection products and when a crop can be harvested for safe human consumption.

"We expect that the independent trial results for the Release Study will be available in November 2020. This should allow us to submit the EPA registration package around year-end 2020." The EPA review process can take anywhere up to a year to complete.

About ADVASEAL®

Today, agricultural films are used in the growing of vegetables worldwide to cover soil treated with fumigants – volatile and toxic pesticides essential for reducing pests, weeds and fungi in the soil, thus supporting good growth of new crop seedlings.

The original EPA approved ADVASEAL® (ADVASEAL® HSM), contained only a herbicide for weed control. The new enhanced ADVASEAL® (also called "ADVASEAL HG") under development also includes fungicides and a nematicide to control soil borne pathogens, thus becoming a complete non-fumigant alternative for soil disinfestation. With ADVASEAL®, modern non-volatile crop protection products can be applied more effectively and safely than with fumigants. The crop protection products are incorporated into a coating, which is then applied to a mulch film. Once the coated film is applied to the ground, the active ingredients are released into the soil under controlled conditions, preventing the over/under-dosing found with current soil disinfestation practices. This new technology dramatically reduces the amount of crop protection products required. The catalyst to trigger the release of the active ingredients is soil moisture. When the film is applied to the soil, they are efficiently and safely discharged into the ground, resulting in heightened productivity, lower costs and notable environmental benefits.

In September 2020, Imaflex announced positive results for an Efficacy Trial. ADVASEAL® was shown to be a viable soil fumigation alternative to the current best grower practice of using fumigants to improve yields of field grown vegetables. The independent report for the Efficacy Trial can be found on the "Events and Presentations" page of Imaflex's website at: https://www.imaflex.com/English/news-and-events/events-and-presentations/.

About Imaflex Inc.

Founded in 1994, Imaflex is focused on the development and manufacturing of innovative solutions for the flexible packaging space. Concurrently, the Corporation develops and manufactures films for the agriculture industry. The Corporation's products consist primarily of polyethylene (plastic) film and bags, including metalized plastic film, for the industrial, agricultural and consumer markets. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, Imaflex has manufacturing facilities in Canada and the United States. The Corporation's common stock is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol IFX. Additional information is available at www.imaflex.com.

