ILO DIRECTOR-GENERAL COMMENDS STEVEN SIM'S LEADERSHIP IN ADVANCING ASEAN'S SKILLS AGENDA AT GSF 2025

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 22, 2025 /CNW/ -- Malaysia today etched a defining milestone in global human capital history with the hosting of the Global Skills Forum (GSF) 2025 at Shangri-La Kuala Lumpur.

Held in conjunction with Malaysia's ASEAN Chairmanship and the ASEAN Year of Skills (AYOS) 2025, the Forum convened governments, industries and communities worldwide to advance skills transformation, highlighting the private sector's role as a catalyst for innovation, inclusion and impact.

Centre: The Honourable Dato’ Seri Dr. Ahmad Zahid bin Hamidi, Deputy Prime Minister of Malaysia and Minister of Rural and Regional Development, launched the Global Skills Forum (GSF) 2025.

Spearheaded by the Ministry of Human Resources Malaysia (KESUMA) through the Human Resource Development Corporation (HRD Corp), with the support from the ASEAN Secretariat, the International Labour Organization (ILO) and the International Organisation of Employers (IOE), GSF 2025 stood as a premier global platform for dialogue, collaboration and action on the future of skills.

The opening ceremony was officiated by Dato' Seri Dr. Ahmad Zahid bin Hamidi, Deputy Prime Minister of Malaysia, who emphasised ASEAN's unique potential and the role of skills in shaping its future.

"With the right skills, this youth dividend can be transformed into a source of innovation and prosperity, not just for Southeast Asia, but for the global economy," said Zahid.

Gilbert F. Houngbo, Director-General of the ILO, in his speech praised Minister Steven Sim's leadership in advancing AYOS 2025, noting him as a central voice for labour and skills in the region.

"I wish to express my heartfelt appreciation to the Ministry of Human Resources under the leadership of Minister Steven Sim whom I regard as one of the region's most dynamic and visionary labour ministers. His leadership in championing the ASEAN Year of Skills 2025 truly reflects Malaysia's commitment to empowering our region's workforce for the future," said Gilbert.

"I must recognise the outstanding work that the Government of Malaysia has carried out as ASEAN Chair for the ASEAN Year of Skills 2025. The ILO stands ready to support Malaysia and ASEAN as you strive to realise your vision of a region whose workforce is ready to meet the challenges of the future," he added.

Steven Sim Chee Keong, Minister of Human Resources Malaysia, in his speech, emphasised that workers must remain at the heart of economic progress.

"Workers are creators of value in our economy. The gains for workers over the last 100 years must not only be safeguarded, we must continue to progress, especially in view of new dynamics," said Steven Sim.

He also highlighted the importance of GSF as part of a broader regional movement.

"The Global Skills Forum is not a standalone event, it is a key pillar of the ASEAN Year of Skills 2025, bringing together governments, employers, workers and learning communities across the region," he added.

Themed "The Transformative Role of Private Sector in Skills Development: Driving Innovation and Impact", GSF 2025 examined key challenges in workforce development and shared good practices to address them. The forum, attended by close to 600 delegates, explored how governments, employers and training institutions can co-create agile, human-centred strategies that respond to rapid technological change, evolving labour markets and global disruptions. It reinforced skills as the currency of opportunity, competitiveness and sustainability for both business and society.

A defining moment of the event was the pledge of Malaysia's commitment to skills development for the future workforce of ASEAN nations and the global community to strengthen collaboration, nurture future-ready skills and empower communities towards a resilient, sustainable and competitive Malaysia within ASEAN.

AYOS 2025 moves towards its conclusion with the Gala Dinner "Colours of Success: A Celebration of Achievements" this evening, celebrating the achievements of its seven flagship platforms.

SOURCE Human Resource Development Corporation (HRD Corp)

