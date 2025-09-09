ILLEGAL BUILDER POSING AS CONSTRUCTION MANAGER GETS CONVICTED

Ordered to pay over $200,000 for illegal building in Grey County

TORONTO, Sept. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - The Home Construction Regulatory Authority (HCRA) has secured multiple convictions against an unlicensed builder and his company for illegal building and failing to enrol new homes in the province's warranty plan.

James Lischkoff and Lischkoff Build Design Ltd. were fined $75,000 for building without a licence from the HCRA — a mandatory requirement for anyone constructing a new home in Ontario — and for failing to enrol the homes in the warranty plan. Mr. Lischkoff was also ordered to pay $130,000 in restitution to an impacted homebuyer.

"Builders who break the rules will be held accountable," says Wendy Moir, the HCRA's Chief Executive Officer and Registrar. "These laws exist to protect homebuyers and uphold professional standards, and the HCRA is committed to stopping illegal building through increased enforcement."

The convictions stem from complaints related to two projects in Grey County, where Mr. Lischkoff knowingly attempted to sidestep legal obligations that he was fully aware of.

To avoid licensing and warranty requirements, he falsely claimed to be a "construction manager." However, the HCRA's investigation revealed that he exercised full control over the work and supplied all building materials — actions that legally define a builder under the New Home Construction Licensing Act, 2017.

"Cracking down on illegal builders and sellers is one of the HCRA's highest priorities," says Moir. "We take complaints about illegal activity very seriously and look beyond corporate titles to examine the actual roles individuals perform, ensuring that unlicensed individuals are held accountable. We encourage anyone purchasing a new home to verify their builder is licensed by the HCRA by consulting the Ontario Builder Directory before making any financial commitments."

