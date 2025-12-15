HCRA CHARGES LEAD TO MORE THAN $1 MILLION IN FINES FOR ILLEGAL BUILDING

Albion and its director plead guilty to unlawfully building 39 homes

TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - As a result of charges laid by the Home Construction Regulatory Authority (HCRA) in its largest investigation to date, Albion Building Consultant Inc. and its director, Zamal Hossain, have been convicted and ordered to pay $1,018,750 in fines for illegal building and failing to enrol new homes in Ontario's warranty plan. The proceeds from the fines will be directed to the municipality where the violations occurred.

The convictions stem from 124 charges the HCRA laid against Albion in September 2024. Albion and Hossain pleaded guilty to offences related to the construction of 39 new homes built without a valid HCRA licence and without enrolling the homes with Tarion, Ontario's new home warranty administrator. Both are mandatory requirements under Ontario law.

"Albion's repeated disregard for Ontario's homebuilding laws has led to serious consequences, culminating in the largest enforcement case in HCRA history," says Wendy Moir, the HCRA's Chief Executive Officer and Registrar. "These convictions reinforce that, regardless of the scale or persistence of illegal activity, the HCRA will continue to take action to hold bad actors accountable, protect the public, and uphold the integrity of Ontario's homebuilding industry."

In addition to the fines, a court-ordered restraining order against Albion remains in effect. This prohibits Albion from violating the New Home Construction Licensing Act, 2017 and requires them to follow all financial freeze orders already in place. This is a significant consumer protection measure, as it allows the courts to impose even stronger penalties if Albion or its principal attempts to operate illegally again.

Albion has a history of non-compliance, and the HCRA has followed up with escalated enforcement and regulatory action. Prior to the 2024 charges, Albion had multiple convictions for illegal building and selling. In 2022, it was ordered to pay more than $200,000 in fines for illegal building. In 2024, the HCRA revoked Albion's licence after determining the company could not be expected to operate lawfully or with honesty and integrity.

"Homebuyers deserve confidence that builders will follow the law," says Moir. "These latest enforcement actions make clear that persistent non-compliance will lead to escalating consequences. The HCRA will continue to use every tool available to hold illegal builders accountable and protect homebuyers."

This case highlights the importance of verifying a builder's licence and history before entering into any purchase agreement. New home buyers are encouraged to check the Ontario Builder Directory to review a builder's licensing status, past conduct and convictions, and any notices and orders issued by the HCRA to make informed decisions.

About the HCRA

The Home Construction Regulatory Authority is responsible for regulating and licensing the people and companies who build and sell new homes in Ontario. The HCRA enforces high professional standards for competence and conduct in the homebuilding industry, giving new home buyers confidence in one of the biggest purchases of their lives. The HCRA also maintains consistency across the sector, curtailing unethical and illegal builders.

In addition to licensing, the HCRA provides educational information for consumers on their home buying journey and hosts the Ontario Builder Directory – the authoritative source of background information about each of Ontario's 7,000 new home builders and sellers.

