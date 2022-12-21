BURLINGTON, ON, Dec. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - IKEA urges all customers who own ODGER swivel chair in the anthracite color with date stamps before and including 2221 to stop using it and to return it to any IKEA Canada store for a full refund.

Customer safety is always the starting point for IKEA. Therefore, IKEA is recalling ODGER swivel chair in the anthracite color with date stamps before and including 2221 (22 stands for the year, and 21 stands for the week the product was produced) as there is a risk that the star base leg of the chairs may break and pose fall and injury hazards for the user.

IKEA is recalling ODGER swivel chair in the anthracite color with date stamps before and including 2221 due to fall and injury hazards (CNW Group/IKEA Canada)

IKEA develops its products using a rigorous risk assessment and testing program, to make sure that the products live up to all applicable laws and standards in the markets where they are sold. Despite this, it has come to our attention that the star base leg of the ODGER swivel chair in the anthracite color with date stamps before and including 2221 may break.

ODGER swivel chair in the anthracite color with date stamps before and including 2221 can be returned to any IKEA store for a full refund. Proof of purchase (receipt) is not required.

The name and date stamp of the product can be found underneath the seat, molded in the material of the chair.

For more information, please visit www.IKEA.ca or contact IKEA toll-free at 1-800-661-9807.

IKEA apologizes for any inconvenience this recall may cause.

ABOUT IKEA CANADA

Founded in 1943 in Sweden, IKEA is a leading home furnishing retailer, offering a wide range of well-designed, functional home furnishing products at prices so low that as many people as possible can afford them. IKEA Canada is part of Ingka Group which operates 389 IKEA stores in 32 countries, including 14 in Canada. Last year, IKEA Canada welcomed 26 million visitors to its stores and 189 million visitors to IKEA.ca. IKEA Canada operates business through the IKEA vision - to create a better everyday life for the many people and does so through its local community efforts and sustainability initiatives. For more information on IKEA Canada, please visit IKEA.ca.

SOURCE IKEA Canada

For further information: For media inquiries: Lisa Huie, PR Leader, IKEA Canada, [email protected]