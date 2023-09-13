BURLINGTON, ON, Sept. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - IKEA urges all customers who own an affected LETTAN mirror to stop using it and to order replacement wall fittings free of charge or return the item for a full refund.

Customer safety is always the starting point for IKEA. Therefore, the company is extending the recall for repair action on LETTAN mirrors as a precautionary measure, due to risk of breaking wall fittings.

IKEA develops its products using a rigorous risk assessment and testing program, to make sure that its products live up to all applicable laws and standards in the markets where they are sold. Despite this it has come to the brand's attention that some of the fittings that attach LETTAN mirrors to the wall have been breaking which has in turn led to some mirrors unexpectedly falling. Therefore, all customers who own an affected LETTAN mirror are urged to stop using it, and to order replacement wall fittings free of charge or return the product to an IKEA store in Canada for a full refund. Proof of purchase (receipt) is not required.

In January 2023 IKEA issued a recall for repair action of certain LETTAN mirrors due to breaking wall fittings. After further in-depth investigations, as well as additional audits at its suppliers, the company has discovered that faulty wall fittings were used in production for a longer period of time than what was previously known to IKEA.

LETTAN mirrors affected by a recall for repair now include:

all LETTAN mirrors with a date stamp before and including 2105 (YYWW)

LETTAN mirrors with supplier number 21944, date stamps before and including 2325 (YYWW)

Date stamp and supplier number can be found on a label on the backside of the LETTAN mirror.

For more information, please visit www.IKEA.ca or contact IKEA toll-free at 1-800-661-9807 to order the required number of the replacement fittings with item number 139298/1.

IKEA apologizes for any inconvenience this recall for repair action may cause.

