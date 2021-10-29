IKEA Canada thanks co-workers for extraordinary efforts during pandemic with $6 million gift

"Since the early days of the pandemic, we have been focused on maintaining the livelihoods of our teams and supporting our co-workers in the best possible way, aligned with our values and commitment to helping create a better everyday life for the many," says Tanja Fratangeli, Head of People & Culture, IKEA Canada. "From health and safety protocols to wellness days, this gift of appreciation is another demonstration of our commitment to our Canadian co-workers."

IKEA Canada co-workers have helped to accelerate omnichannel solutions from Virtual Planning Services to Curbside Click & Collect while radically adapting to the new operational needs and safety standards of retailing today.

Michael Ward, CEO and Chief Sustainability Officer, IKEA Canada notes, "We could not have achieved the extraordinary changes we have during the past 18 months without the courage, dedication, and entrepreneurship of our co-workers working together to deliver our ambition of making life at home better for millions of Canadians, when they needed it most."

IKEA Canada co-workers from across all stores, distribution centres, customer support centres, Design Studios and service offices employed on August 31, 2021, and still employed at the pay-out date in January 2022, will be eligible for the appreciation gift recognizing extraordinary efforts during extraordinary times. Eligible co-workers will receive an amount based on their contracted hours.

One of 32 markets operated by Ingka Group, IKEA Canada received a share of the total Ingka Group gift based on their respective proportion of total sales and wages. The gift is a one-time expression of appreciation, in addition to the existing rewards packages IKEA Canada co-workers enjoy including an annual performance-based bonus as well as a one-time pension contribution through the company's "Tack" loyalty program for co-workers employed for a minimum of five years.

ABOUT IKEA CANADA

Founded in 1943 in Sweden, IKEA is a leading home furnishing retailer, offering a wide range of well-designed, functional home furnishing products at prices so low that as many people as possible can afford them. IKEA Canada is part of Ingka Group which operates 389 IKEA stores in 32 countries, including 14 in Canada. Last year, IKEA Canada welcomed 31 million visitors to its stores and 117 million visitors to IKEA.ca. IKEA Canada operates business through the IKEA vision - to create a better everyday life for the many people and does so through its local community efforts and sustainability initiatives. For more information on IKEA Canada, please visit IKEA.ca.

SOURCE IKEA Canada

For further information: Lisa Huie, PR Leader, IKEA Canada, [email protected]a.ikea.com

Related Links

http://www.ikea.ca

