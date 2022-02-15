Located in the heart of Montreal's North Shore community, the IKEA Planning Studio Boisbriand will join the Faubourg Boisbriand shopping centre, adjacent to Linen Chest and Home Sense. It will be an affordable and inspiring destination for residents looking to enjoy the IKEA design experience and expertise closer to home. The Planning Studio Boisbriand will offer planning services by appointment only for a more personalized experience. It will also showcase a curated selection of relevant home furnishing solutions for customers to touch and try. IKEA products or food will not be available for immediate takeaway.

"More than 60% of Canadians have made changes to their homes since the onset of the pandemic to better meet their evolving needs and dreams," said Eri Mathy, Country Business Development Manager, IKEA Canada. "We know that life at home has never been more important, and the IKEA Planning Studio is one of the many ways we're transforming our business to provide new customer touchpoints and services that meet their evolving needs and deliver affordable, relevant home furnishing solutions."

The IKEA Planning Studio is a convenient space for customers to connect with friendly and knowledgeable IKEA specialists to create custom home furnishing packages that fulfill their individual needs and dreams. Purchases made at an IKEA Planning Studio can be delivered directly to customers' homes or picked up at local IKEA Pick-up Locations, including PenguinPickUp, 5565 Boulevard Robert Bourassa, in Laval, QC.

The Planning Studio concept is part of a global ambition to bring a new world of IKEA to its customers. There are more than 30 Planning Studios globally in cities such as Copenhagen, Berlin, Moscow, London and New York. The IKEA Planning Studio Boisbriand is the first of several planned locations in Canada. More details on future locations will be shared in the coming months.

To learn more about IKEA Planning Studios, visit https://www.ikea.com/ca/en/stores/planning-studios/

Founded in 1943 in Sweden, IKEA is a leading home furnishing retailer, offering a wide range of well-designed, functional home furnishing products at prices so low that as many people as possible can afford them. IKEA Canada is part of Ingka Group which operates 389 IKEA stores in 32 countries, including 14 in Canada. Last year, IKEA Canada welcomed 21.2 million visitors to its stores and 236 million visitors to IKEA.ca. IKEA Canada operates business through the IKEA vision - to create a better everyday life for the many people and does so through its local community efforts and sustainability initiatives. For more information on IKEA Canada, please visit IKEA.ca .

For further information: Lisa Huie, PR Leader, IKEA Canada, [email protected]