OTTAWA, ON and WASHINGTON, Dec. 22, 2025 /CNW/ -- The International Joint Commission (IJC) is pleased to release the Protection of the Waters of the Great Lakes: 2025 Report on Water Diversions and Uses, a binational assessment on sustainable water management in the Great Lakes–St. Lawrence River basin.

This work stems from a 1999 request from the Governments of Canada and the United States to study water diversions and uses across the transboundary region, including the Great Lakes-St. Lawrence River basin. In the following years, the IJC committed to releasing reports on water diversions and uses in the Great Lakes-St. Lawrence River basin at ten-year intervals.

This 2025 report evaluates progress made since the IJC's 2015 Protection of the Waters of the Great Lakes report and provides forward-looking advice to help ensure that the basin's waters remain protected for current and future generations. The 2025 report recommends that the Great Lakes states and provinces uphold the Great Lakes–St. Lawrence River Basin Water Resources Compact and Agreement while expanding transparency, collaboration with Indigenous Nations, and public engagement. It urges clearer definitions of key terms, stronger recognition of Indigenous rights, and broader participation in decision-making.

"As environmental and economic pressures emerge, the Compact and Agreement are essential tools for resilience," said US Co-Chair of the IJC Gerald Acker. "Building resilience ensures that the basin can withstand shocks and stresses while maintaining the ecological and economic benefits that millions of people depend on."

The report also calls for advances in monitoring and reporting, alongside renewed emphasis on conservation, efficiency, and sustainable practices for large-scale water users. Collectively, these measures aim to safeguard the basin's water resources against growing pressures and ensure resilient, sustainable management for the future.

Better data and stronger science will ensure decisions about the Great Lakes are more informed, credible, and effective," added Commissioner appointed by Canada, Susan Chiblow. "Including Indigenous knowledge and science alongside Western science strengthens our understanding of the basin and supports more comprehensive, sustainable water management."

The report reflects input from governments, academic experts, Indigenous and non-governmental organizations, and members of the public. The IJC also considered a consultants' report and comments received through a public engagement process carried out in 2025.

The IJC will host a virtual public meeting to present the findings of the report on January 27, 2026, from 12 PM to 1 PM Eastern Time. Register here.

Quick Facts

The IJC is a binational and impartial advisor to the governments of Canada and the United States.

The IJC was created by the 1909 Boundary Waters Treaty between Canada and the United States to assist governments in the prevention and resolution of disputes regarding the use of boundary waters.

The 1999 request from the Governments of Canada and the United States was to examine and report on how the consumptive use and removal of water, diversions, and management and policies regarding water resources affect the levels, flows, and sustainability of water supplies in transboundary basins.

While the Protection of the Waters of the Great Lakes report focuses on water quantity, the IJC also has responsibilities to assess Great Lakes water quality under the Great Lakes Water Quality Agreement. In the new year, the IJC will commence a public comment period to hear perspectives on the governments' actions to restore, protect and enhance Great Lakes water quality.

Protection of the Waters of the Great Lakes timeline

2025 Report on Water Diversions and Uses in the Great Lakes-St. Lawrence River Basin

GLPerspectives public comment platform

