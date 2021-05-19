iHerb Celebrates the Success of Its Apps with a 20% Off Promotion

First developed as a response to the global customer demands for more convenient shopping on the go, the app was launched in 2013. The easy-to-use iHerb app has become customers' preferred shopping device, making it simple for them to find everything they need while on the go. It has consistently maintained high ratings and reviews with 67,000+ ratings and a 4.7 star review on iOS, and 166,000+ ratings and a 4.8 star review on Android.

"Our customers are continuing to engage more on our Mobile Apps. iHerb saw an 63% increase in mobile in 2020, even during a stay-at-home across the world. This strong growth represents the positive response from customers to the improvements we've made in our App. We are making it easier to discover and find the right products, browse authentic customer reviews, and purchase with a new simplified checkout experience in our App. This is combined with our continued investments to improve overall speed, localization, and offer a more personalized shopping experience for customers around the world," says BT Bitarafan, CTO at iHerb.

More recently, the iHerb team has worked diligently to redesign the user experience through fine-tuning the search and discovery experience, and the user cart and checkout flow. And thanks to improvements made to performance, the app is now a 99% crash-free experience. As iHerb delivers to customers in 150 countries, shipping options and localized payment were improved upon, including the integration of Global Air Locker and Pony Express for deliveries in Russia, and a smoother transaction experience with Alipay and Apple Pay. Notifications were enhanced to include features such as refill reminders and 'back in stock' notifications.

