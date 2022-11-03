Readers are referred to the disclaimer regarding Forward-Looking Statements,

WINNIPEG, MB, Nov. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - IGM Financial Inc. (IGM or the Company) (TSX: IGM) today announced earnings results for the third quarter of 2022.

IGM Highlights

Net earnings of $216.1 million or 91 cents per share compared to $270.8 million or $1.13 per share in 2021.

compared to or per share in 2021. Assets under management and advisement of $238.1 billion , down 10.2% from the third quarter of 2021 and down 1.6% from the prior quarter.

down 10.2% from the third quarter of 2021 and down 1.6% from the prior quarter. Net outflows were $342 million compared to net inflows of $2.2 billion in 2021. Year to date net inflows of $1.6 billion remained strong.

"We are pleased with strong earnings per share of 91 cents given the challenging market conditions," said James O'Sullivan, President and Chief Executive Officer of IGM Financial Inc. "This result reflects strong Wealth Management net client inflows and disciplined expense management."

Net earnings available to common shareholders for the third quarter of 2022 were $216.1 million or 91 cents per share compared to $270.8 million or $1.13 per share in 2021. Net earnings available to common shareholders for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 were $642.5 million or $2.68 per share compared to $710.4 million or $2.97 per share in 2021.

WEALTH MANAGEMENT

Reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, and includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.

Net earnings in the third quarter of 2022 were $110.4 million and represented 51.1% of IGM's net earnings available to common shareholders. This was a decrease of 24.8% compared to the third quarter of 2021.

Assets under advisement at September 30, 2022 were $133.3 billion, a decrease of 8.4% from $145.5 billion at September 30, 2021 and a decrease of 0.6% from $134.2 billion at June 30, 2022.

IG Wealth Management

Assets under advisement at September 30, 2022 were $105.0 billion, a decrease of 7.8% from $114.0 billion at September 30, 2021 and a decrease of 0.4% from $105.5 billion at June 30, 2022.

Quarterly net client inflows were $406 million, compared to net client inflows of $1.0 billion in 2021. Year to date net client inflows were $2.3 billion, a decrease of $438 million from net client inflows of $2.7 billion in 2021. Both quarter and year to date net client inflows were the 2nd highest third quarter results in over 20 years.

Quarterly gross client inflows were $2.8 billion, down 11.7% from gross client inflows of $3.1 billion in 2021. Gross client inflows for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 were $9.8 billion, down 1.6% from gross client inflows of $10.0 billion in 2021. Both quarter and year to date gross client inflows were the 2nd highest third quarter results.

ASSET MANAGEMENT

Reflects the activities of operating companies primarily focused on providing investment management services, and represents the operations of Mackenzie Investments.

Net earnings in the third quarter of 2022 were $58.5 million and represented 27.1% of IGM's net earnings available to common shareholders. This was a decrease of 17.6% compared to the third quarter of 2021.

Total assets under management were $180.5 billion, a decrease of 11.2% from $203.3 billion at September 30, 2021 and a decrease of 2.3% from $184.7 billion at June 30, 2022. Assets under management excluding sub-advisory to the Wealth Management segment were $108.7 billion at September 30, 2022, a decrease of 12.4% from September 30, 2021 and a decrease of 2.9% from June 30, 2022.

Investment fund net redemptions of $680 million were down from net sales of $1.1 billion in the third quarter of 2021.

Mutual fund gross sales of $1.3 billion were down from $2.5 billion in the third quarter of 2021.

ETF business - ETF assets under management totalled $11.5 billion at September 30, 2022, down from $11.9 billion at September 30, 2021. Excluding investment in ETFs by IGM's managed products, ETF assets under management were $5.0 billion at September 30, 2022, compared to $5.1 billion at September 30, 2021.

STRATEGIC INVESTMENTS AND OTHER

Represents the key strategic investments made by the Company, including China Asset Management Co., Ltd., Great-West Lifeco Inc., Northleaf Capital Group Ltd., Wealthsimple Financial Corporation, and Portage Ventures LPs, as well as unallocated capital.

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (Lifeco) – The Company's proportionate share of Lifeco's third quarter earnings was $27.6 million, a decrease of 21.8% from $35.3 million in the third quarter of 2021.

China Asset Management Co., Ltd. (ChinaAMC) – The Company's proportionate share of ChinaAMC's third quarter earnings was $14.7 million, a decrease of 13.5% from $17.0 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Dividends

The Board of Directors has declared a dividend of 56.25 cents per share on the Company's common shares which is payable on January 31, 2023 to shareholders of record on December 30, 2022.

ABOUT IGM FINANCIAL INC.

IGM Financial Inc. is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $246 billion in total assets under management and advisement at October 31, 2022. The company provides a broad range of financial planning and investment management services to help more than two million Canadians meet their financial goals. Its activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments and Investment Planning Counsel. IGM Financial is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies.

IGM FINANCIAL INC.













































Consolidated Statements of Earnings





























(unaudited)



Three months ended





Nine months ended (in thousands of Canadian dollars,



September 30





September 30 except per share amounts) 2022

2021

2022

2021















Revenues













Wealth management $ 606,816

$ 655,052

$ 1,859,087

$ 1,886,141 Asset management 235,375

263,436

732,790

744,738 Dealer compensation expense (72,916)

(85,913)

(236,528)

(249,323) Net asset management 162,459

177,523

496,262

495,415 Net investment income and other 11,126

2,500

8,568

8,109 Proportionate share of associates' earnings 46,899

55,903

145,332

145,645

827,300

890,978

2,509,249

2,535,310















Expenses













Advisory and business development 294,338

293,981

907,274

869,131 Operations and support 205,565

197,641

627,419

600,865 Sub-advisory 17,890

20,757

56,839

60,958 Interest 28,591

28,636

85,110

85,252

546,384

541,015

1,676,642

1,616,206 Earnings before income taxes 280,916

349,963

832,607

919,104 Income taxes 63,879

78,382

187,074

207,407 Net earnings 217,037

271,581

645,533

711,697 Non-controlling interest (915)

(733)

(2,994)

(1,280) Net earnings available to common shareholders $ 216,122

$ 270,848

$ 642,539

$ 710,417















Earnings per share (in dollars)













- Basic $ 0.91

$ 1.13

$ 2.69

$ 2.98 - Diluted $ 0.91

$ 1.13

$ 2.68

$ 2.97

IGM FINANCIAL INC.

























































Financial Highlights



































For the three months

ended September 30

As at and for the nine months

ended September 30

(unaudited)

2022

2021

Change

2022

2021

Change



































Net earnings available to

























common shareholders ($ millions)

$ 216.1

$ 270.8

(20.2) % $ 642.5

$ 710.4

(9.6) %

































Diluted earnings per share

0.91

1.13

(19.5)

2.68

2.97

(9.8)



































Return on equity













13.8 %

16.3 %







































Dividends per share

0.5625

0.5625

-

1.6875

1.6875

-







































































































Total assets under management and advisement (1) ($ millions)









$ 238,105

$ 265,214

(10.2) % Total assets under management (1)













208,707

236,152

(11.6)



Wealth Management































Assets under advisement (1)













133,309

145,462

(8.4)





IG Wealth Management































Assets under management (2)













95,460

106,551











Other assets under advisement













9,569

7,407











Assets under advisement













105,029

113,958

(7.8)





Investment Planning Counsel































Assets under management (2)













4,575

5,503











Other assets under advisement













23,711

26,012











Assets under advisement













28,286

31,515

(10.2)



Asset Management (Mackenzie Investments)





























Mutual funds













52,541

59,721











ETFs (3)













5,010

5,068











Investment funds













57,551

64,789











Institutional SMA













6,106

8,178











Sub-advisory to Canada Life













45,015

51,131











Total excluding sub-advisory to Wealth Management









108,672

124,098











Sub-advisory to Wealth Management













71,834

79,242











Total assets under management













180,506

203,340

(11.2)





































































Net Flows













Asset









($ millions)











Wealth Management

Management(4)























IG Wealth

Management

Investment

Planning Counsel

Mackenzie

Investments

Intersegment

Eliminations

Total (1)



For the three months ended September 30, 2022



























Mutual fund net sales (2)





$ (404)

$ (40)

$ (594)

$ -

$ (1,038)





ETF net creations





-

-

(86)

-

(86)





Investment fund net sales





(404)

(40)

(680)

-

(1,124)





Institutional SMA net sales





-

-

(139)

-

(139)





Mackenzie net sales through Wealth Management

(13)

(18)

-

31

-





IGM product net sales





(417)

(58)

(819)

31

(1,263)





Other dealer net flows





823

97

-

1

921





Total net flows





406

39

(819)

32

(342)







































































For the nine months ended September 30, 2022



























Mutual fund net sales (2)





$ 761

$ (174)

$ (770)

$ -

$ (183)





ETF net creations





-

-

571

-

571





Investment fund net sales





761

(174)

(199)

-

388





Institutional SMA net sales





-

-

(699)

-

(699)





Mackenzie net sales through Wealth Management

(14)

(6)

-

20

-





IGM product net sales





747

(180)

(898)

20

(311)





Other dealer net flows





1,514

390

-

4

1,908





Total net flows





2,261

210

(898)

24

1,597







































































(1) Consolidated results eliminate double counting where business is reflected within multiple segments. (2) Includes separately managed accounts. (3) Total ETFs in the Asset Management section including ETFs held within IGM investment funds were $11.5 billion at September 30, 2022 compared to $11.9 billion at September 30, 2021. (4) Asset Management flows activity excludes sub-advisory to Canada Life and the Wealth Management segment.





