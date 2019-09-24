IGM Financial Inc.'s Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer to speak at CIBC's Eastern Institutional Investor Conference

WINNIPEG , Sept. 24, 2019 /CNW/ - Luke Gould, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM) will speak at CIBC's 18th Annual Eastern Institutional Investor Conference in Montreal on Thursday, September 26. He is scheduled to speak at 11:10 am EDT.

The live webcast will be available at https://www.igmfinancial.com/en/investor-relations/management-presentations. An archived version of the webcast will be available on IGM Financial Inc.'s website following the event.

About IGM Financial Inc.

IGM Financial Inc. is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $162 billion in total assets under management at August 31, 2019. The company's network of advisors provides a broad range of financial and investment planning services to help more than two million Canadians meet their financial goals. Its activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments and Investment Planning Counsel.

For further information: Media Relations: Nini Krishnappa, 416-355-2630, Nini.krishnappa@igmfinancial.com; Investor Relations: Keith Potter, 204-956-8119, investor.relations@igmfinancial.com

