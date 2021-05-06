Readers are referred to the disclaimer regarding Forward-Looking Statements, Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Additional IFRS Measures at the end of this Release.

WINNIPEG, MB, May 6, 2021 /CNW/ - IGM Financial Inc. (IGM or the Company) (TSX: IGM) today announced earnings results for the first quarter of 2021.

IGM HIGHLIGHTS

Net earnings of $202.2 million or 85 cents per share compared to $160.9 million or 68 cents per share in the first quarter 2020. This represents a 25.0% increase in earnings per share and is the highest first quarter result in the Company's history .

or per share compared to or per share in the first quarter 2020. This represents a . Record high first quarter net inflows of $2.2 billion , compared to net inflows of $821 million in the first quarter of 2020.

compared to net inflows of in the first quarter of 2020. Record high assets under management and advisement of $248.5 billion , up 3.6% in the quarter and 47.6% from March 31, 2020 (including $30.3 billion in net business acquisitions in 2020).

up 3.6% in the quarter and 47.6% from (including in net business acquisitions in 2020). Wealthsimple Financial Corp. (Wealthsimple) announcement of a further equity fundraising increasing the value of IGM's investment in Wealthsimple by $900 million ( $3.78 per IGM share) to $1.45 billion .

"Record high client net inflows in the quarter and continued positive investment returns for our clients resulted in all time high assets under management and advisement," said James O'Sullivan, President and Chief Executive Officer of IGM Financial Inc. "Our first quarter earnings per share of 85 cents is the highest first quarter result in IGM's history and reflects strong momentum across our businesses."

WEALTH MANAGEMENT

Reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households and includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.

Net earnings in the first quarter of 2021 was $114.8 million and represented 56.8% of IGM's net earnings. This was an increase of 8.7% compared to the first quarter of 2020.

Record high assets under advisement at March 31, 2021 of $136.9 billion, an increase of 3.2% from $132.6 billion at December 31, 2020 and an increase of 24.2% from $110.2 billion at March 31, 2020.

IG Wealth Management

Record high assets under advisement at March 31, 2021 of $107.0 billion, an increase of 3.6% from $103.3 billion at December 31, 2020 and an increase of 24.7% from $85.8 billion at March 31, 2020.

Highest quarterly net client inflows in over two decades of $1.0 billion, an increase of $634 million from net client inflows of $381 million in the first quarter of 2020.

Record high quarter of gross client inflows of $3.6 billion, up 21.0% from gross inflows of $3.0 billion in 2020.

ASSET MANAGEMENT (MACKENZIE INVESTMENTS)

Reflects the activities of operating companies primarily focused on providing investment management services, and represents the operations of Mackenzie Investments.

Net earnings in the first quarter of 2021 was $48.0 million and represented 23.7% of IGM's net earnings. This was an increase of 48.6% compared to the first quarter of 2020.

Total assets under management were at an all-time high of $191.6 billion, an increase of 3.5% from $185.1 billion at December 31, 2020 and an increase of 53.3% from $125.0 billion at March 31, 2020. The increase from last year included $30.3 billion or 24.2% from the net business acquisitions in the fourth quarter of 2020 of GLC Asset Management Group Ltd. (GLC) and Greenchip Financial Corp. (Greenchip). Assets under management excluding sub-advisory to the Wealth Management segment were $115.5 billion at March 31, 2021, an increase of 4.1% from December 31, 2020 and 89.7% from March 31, 2020. The net business acquisitions represented 49.8% of the increase from the prior year.

Record high investment fund net sales in the quarter of $1.9 billion,1 compared to $437 million2 in 2020.

Record high gross mutual fund sales in the quarter of $4.5 billion,1 an increase of 23.4% from $3.7 billion2 in the first quarter of 2020. Mutual fund net sales for the first quarter were $1.5 billion2 compared to net sales of $355 million in 2020.

ETF business - ETF assets under management totalled $9.5 billion at March 31, 2021, up from $5.3 billion at March 31, 2020. Excluding investment in ETFs by IGM mutual funds, ETF assets under management were $4.2 billion at March 31, 2021, compared to $2.3 billion at March 31, 2020.

STRATEGIC INVESTMENTS AND OTHER

Represents the key strategic investments made by the Company, including China Asset Management Co., Ltd., Great-West Lifeco Inc., Northleaf Capital Group Ltd., Wealthsimple Financial Corporation, and Portag3 Ventures LPs, as well as unallocated capital.

Wealthsimple – On May 3, 2021, Wealthsimple announced a $750 million equity fundraising which increases the value of IGM's investment in Wealthsimple to $1.45 billion. The transaction consists of a $250 million primary offering, as well as a $500 million secondary offering by the Power Corporation of Canada group. As a result of the secondary offering, IGM will dispose of a portion of its investment for proceeds of approximately $295 million ($260 million after-tax), and will continue to hold a 23% interest valued at $1.15 billion.

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (Lifeco) – The Company's proportionate share of Lifeco's first quarter earnings was $28.1 million, an increase of 96.4% from $14.3 million in the first quarter of 2020.

China Asset Management Co., Ltd. (China AMC) – The Company's proportionate share of China AMC's first quarter earnings was $12.5 million, an increase of 40.4% from $8.9 million in the first quarter of 2020 and was the highest quarterly result since IGM's investment in China AMC.

DIVIDENDS

The Board of Directors has declared a dividend of 56.25 cents per share on the Company's common shares which is payable on July 30, 2021 to shareholders of record on June 30, 2021.

______________________________________ 1 During the three months ended March 31, 2021, institutional clients which include Mackenzie mutual funds within their investment offerings, made fund allocation changes which resulted in gross sales of $367 million and net redemptions of $411 million. 2 During the three months ended March 31, 2020, institutional clients, which include Mackenzie mutual funds within their investment offerings, made fund allocation changes which resulted in gross sales of $373 million and net sales of $181 million.

ABOUT IGM FINANCIAL INC.

IGM Financial Inc. is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $253 billion in total assets under management and advisement at April 30, 2021. The company provides a broad range of financial planning and investment management services to help more than two million Canadians meet their financial goals. Its activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments and Investment Planning Counsel. IGM Financial is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies.

IGM FINANCIAL INC.













Consolidated Statements of Earnings













(unaudited) Three months ended March 31 (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) 2021 2020







Revenues





Wealth management $ 603,451 $ 562,733 Asset management 232,990

198,442 Dealer compensation expense (80,709)

(71,381) Net asset management 152,281

127,061 Net investment income and other 3,134

(1,899) Proportionate share of associates' earnings 41,589

20,045

800,455

707,940







Expenses





Advisory and business development 284,026

259,114 Operations and support 206,539

195,107 Sub-advisory 19,729

17,502 Interest 28,120

27,307

538,414

499,030 Earnings before income taxes 262,041

208,910 Income taxes 59,671

48,034 Net earnings 202,370

160,876 Non-controlling interest (190)

- Net earnings available to common shareholders $ 202,180 $ 160,876







Earnings per share (in dollars)





- Basic $ 0.85 $ 0.68 - Diluted $ 0.85 $ 0.68

IGM FINANCIAL INC

































Financial Highlights





























As at and for the three months ended March 31













(unaudited)



2021 2020 Change

















Net earnings available to common shareholders ($ millions)



$ 202.2 $ 160.9 25.7%

















Diluted earnings per share



0.85 0.68 25.0

















Return on equity



14.8% 14.1%



















Dividends per share



0.5625 0.5625 - Total assets under management and advisement (1)($ millions)



$ 248,474 $ 168,356 47.6% Total assets under management (1)



221,577 147,497 50.2

Wealth Management















Assets under advisement (1)

136,876 110,199 24.2



IG Wealth Management















Assets under management (2)

100,745 81,901







Other assets under advisement

6,250 3,933







Assets under advisement



106,995 85,834 24.7



Investment Planning Counsel















Assets under management (2)

5,308 4,698







Other assets under advisement

24,583 19,674







Assets under advisement



29,891 24,372 22.6

Asset Management (Mackenzie Investments)













Mutual funds (3)



58,137 54,288







ETFs (4)



4,174 2,335







Investment funds



62,311 56,623







Institutional SMA (3)



53,213 4,275







Total excluding subadvisory to Wealth Management



115,524

60,898







Sub-advisory to Wealth Management (3)





76,041

64,068







Total assets under management





191,565

124,966 53.3 Net Flows



Asset



($ millions) Wealth Management Management











IG Wealth

Management Investment

Planning Counsel Mackenzie Investments Intersegment

Eliminations Total (1)

For the three months ended March 31, 2021













Mutual fund net sales (2) $ 501 $ (109) $ 1,461 $ - $ 1,853



ETF net creations - - 405 - 405



Investment fund net sales 501 (109) 1,866 - 2,258



Institutional SMA net sales - - (414) - (414)



Managed asset net sales 501 (109) 1,452 - 1,844



Other dealer net flows 514 100 - (279) 335



Total net flows 1,015 (9) 1,452 (279) 2,179



















(1) Consolidated results eliminate double counting where business is reflected within multiple segments. (2) Includes separately managed accounts. (3) The change in mutual fund assets under management includes a net decrease of $13.2 billion due to the divestiture of Quadrus Group of Funds and Greenchip acquisition in the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase in institutional assets under managment includes $43.5 billion due to the GLC Asset Management Group Ltd. acqusition in the fourth quarter of 2020. (4) Total ETFs in the Asset Management section including ETFs held within IGM investment funds were $9.5 billion at March 31, 2021 compared to $5.3 billion at March 31, 2020.

