IGM Financial Inc. Live Webcast from Scotiabank Financials Summit 2019

WINNIPEG, Aug. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Luke Gould, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM) and Barry McInerney, President and Chief Executive Officer, Mackenzie Investments, will participate in a fireside chat session at the Scotiabank Financials Summit 2019 in Toronto on Thursday, September 5. They are scheduled to speak at 1:40 p.m. ET.

The conference features discussions with senior management of some of the leading firms in the financial services industry.

The live webcast will be available at www.igmfinancial.com/en/investor-relations/management-presentations . An archived version of the webcast will also be available on IGM Financial Inc.'s website and the Scotiabank Global Banking and Markets' website (www.gbm.scotiabank.com) for the next three months.

About IGM Financial Inc.

IGM Financial Inc. is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $162 billion in total assets under management at July 31, 2019. The company's network of advisors provides a broad range of financial and investment planning services to help more than two million Canadians meet their financial goals. Its activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments and Investment Planning Counsel.

For further information: Media Relations: Nini Krishnappa, 416-355-2630, Nini.krishnappa@igmfinancial.com; Investor Relations: Keith Potter, 204-956-8119, investor.relations@igmfinancial.com

