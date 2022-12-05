WINNIPEG, MB, Dec. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - IGM Financial Inc. (IGM) (TSX: IGM) today reported preliminary total consolidated net outflows of $294 million during November 2022 as shown in Table 1. Total assets under management and advisement were $256.7 billion at November 30, 2022, compared with $245.7 billion at October 31, 2022, and $269.9 billion at November 30, 2021. Assets under management and advisement are shown in Table 2.

NOVEMBER HIGHLIGHTS

IGM Financial – Assets under management & advisement of $256.7 billion were up 4.5% in the month. Total net outflows were $294 million compared to net inflows of $547 million in November 2021. Investment fund net redemptions were $623 million compared to net sales of $407 million in November 2021.

IG Wealth Management – Assets under advisement of $113.7 billion were up 4.9% in the month. Total net inflows were $123 million compared to net inflows of $351 million in November 2021.

Mackenzie – Assets under management of $192.9 billion were up 4.3% in the month. Total net outflows were $391 million compared to net inflows of $91 million in November 2021. Investment fund net redemptions were $333 million compared to net sales of $281 million in November 2021.

Table 1 - Gross and Net Flows Please see www.igmfinancial.com for file with trended history.



Wealth Management

Asset

Management

($ millions) (unaudited) IG Wealth

Management Investment

Planning

Counsel Total

Mackenzie IGM Financial For the month ended November 30, 2022 Net flows





























Mutual fund net sales (217.3) (73.2) (290.5)

(318.3) (608.8)

ETF net creations - - -

(14.5) (1) (14.5)

Investment fund net sales (217.3) (73.2) (290.5)

(332.8) (623.3)

Institutional SMA net sales - - -

(58.1) (2) (58.1)

Managed asset net sales (217.3) (73.2) (290.5)

(390.9) (681.4)

Mackenzie Investment fund net sales (6.9) 5.7 (1.2) (3)























IGM Product net sales (224.2) (67.5) (291.7)























Other net flows 347.0 39.9 387.6



387.6















Net flows 122.8 (27.6) 95.9

(390.9) (293.8) (3)















Gross flows













Mutual fund gross sales 760.9 45.9 806.8

523.9 1,330.7

Dealer gross inflows 1,027.9 364.3 1,392.2



1,392.2

































Table 2 – Assets under Management and Advisement ($ millions) (unaudited) November 2022 October 2022 % Change

Last Month Wealth Management





IG Wealth Management





Assets under management 102,886 98,157 4.8 % Other assets under advisement 10,804 10,186 6.1 % Assets under advisement 113,690 108,343 4.9 % Investment Planning Counsel





Assets under management 4,796 4,660 2.9 % Other assets under advisement 25,648 24,560 4.4 % Assets under advisement 30,444 29,220 4.2 % Total





Assets under management 107,682 102,817 4.7 % Other assets under advisement 36,445 34,739 4.9 % Assets under advisement 144,127 137,556 4.8 %







Asset management





Mackenzie





Mutual funds 56,422 54,027 4.4 % ETFs 5,139 4,961 3.6 % Investment funds 61,561 58,988 4.4 %







Institutional SMA 6,635 6,242 6.3 % Sub-advisory to Canada Life 48,578 46,902 3.6 % Total Institutional SMA 55,213 53,144 3.9 % Total (ex sub-advisory to Wealth Management) 116,774 112,132 4.1 % Sub-advisory to Wealth Management 76,131 72,858 4.5 % Total 192,905 184,990 4.3 %







ETF's distributed to third parties 5,139 4,961 3.6 % ETF's held within IGM managed products 7,301 6,904 5.8 % Total ETFs 12,440 11,865 4.8 %







Consolidated





Assets under management 224,456 214,949 4.4 % Other assets under advisement 32,250 30,755 4.9 % Assets under management and advisement(4) 256,706 245,704 4.5 %









Preliminary average assets under management and advisement for the quarter to date are set out in Table 3.

Table 3 - Average Assets under Management and Advisement

($ millions) (unaudited) Quarter to date 2022 Wealth Management

IG Wealth Management

Assets under management 98,165 Other assets under advisement 10,141 Assets under advisement 108,306 Investment Planning Counsel

Assets under management 4,636 Other assets under advisement 24,648 Assets under advisement 29,284 Total

Assets under management 102,801 Other assets under advisement 34,782 Assets under advisement 137,583



Asset Management

Mackenzie

Mutual funds 53,838 ETFs 4,902 Investment funds 58,740 Institutional SMA 6,327 Sub-advisory to Canada Life 46,832 Total Institutional SMA 53,159



Total (ex sub-advisory to Wealth Management) 111,899 Sub-advisory to Wealth Management 73,505 Total 185,404



ETFs distributed to third parties 4,902 ETFs held within IGM managed products 6,875 Total ETFs 11,777



Consolidated

Assets under management 214,700 Other assets under advisement 30,774 Assets under management and advisement(5) 245,474





1 ETF net creations excludes $98.4 million in ETF net creations to IGM managed products. 2 Excludes sub-advisory to Canada Life and the Wealth Management segment. 3 ($1.2) million in Mackenzie investment fund net flows through the Wealth Management segment have been eliminated on consolidation. 4 Within total assets under management and advisement, $4.2 billion in Mackenzie investment funds distributed through the Wealth Management segment eliminates on consolidation at November 30, 2022. ($4.0 billion at October 31, 2022). 5 Within average total assets under management and advisement, $4.0 billion in Mackenzie mutual funds distributed through the Wealth Management segment eliminates on consolidation.





Glossary of Terms

Mutual fund gross sales, net sales and assets under management reflect the results of the mutual funds managed by the respective operating companies, and in the case of the Wealth Management segment also include other discretionary portfolio management services provided by the operating companies, including separately managed account programs.

"ETF's" represent exchange traded funds managed by Mackenzie.

Institutional SMA represents investment advisory and sub-advisory mandates to institutional investors through separately managed accounts.

"Other dealer net flows" and "other assets under advisement" represents financial savings products held within client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies that are not invested in products or programs where these operating companies perform investment management activities. These savings products include investment funds managed by third parties, direct investment in equity and fixed income securities and deposit products."

"Assets under advisement" represents all savings products held within client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies.

"Net flows" represents the total net contributions, in cash or in kind, to client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies and the overall net sales to the Asset Management segment.

"Wealth Management" – Reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households. This segment includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel. These firms are retail distribution organizations who serve Canadian households through their securities dealers, mutual fund dealers and other subsidiaries licensed to distribute financial products and services. The majority of the revenues of this segment are derived from providing financial advice and distributing financial products and services to Canadian households. This segment also includes the investment management activities of these organizations, including mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

"Asset Management" – Reflects the activities of operating companies primarily focused on providing investment management services, and represents the operations of Mackenzie Investments. Investment management services are provided to a suite of investment funds that are distributed through third party dealers and financial advisors, and also through institutional advisory mandates to pension and other institutional investors.

IGM Financial Inc. is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $257 billion in total assets under management and advisement. The company provides a broad range of financial planning and investment management services to help more than two million Canadians meet their financial goals. Its activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments and Investment Planning Counsel. IGM Financial is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies.

SOURCE IGM Financial Inc.

For further information: Media Relations: Nini Krishnappa, 647-828-2553, [email protected]; Investor Relations: Kyle Martens, 204-777-4888, [email protected]