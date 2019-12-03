IGM Financial Inc. Announces November 2019 Investment Fund Sales and Total Assets Under Management Français
WINNIPEG, Dec. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - IGM Financial Inc. (IGM) (TSX: IGM) today reported preliminary total investment fund net new money of ($85.4) million as shown in Table 1. Investment fund assets under management were $161.4 billion at November 30, 2019, compared with $158.0 billion at October 31, 2019 and $149.2 billion at November 30, 2018. Total assets under management were $166.4 billion at November 30, 2019, compared with $162.9 billion at October 31, 2019 and $155.2 billion at November 30, 2018. Assets under management are shown in Table 2.
|
Table 1 - Net New Money
Month ended November 30, 2019
|
($millions) (unaudited)
|
IG Wealth
|
Mackenzie
Investments
|
Investment
|
Intercompany
|
IGM
|
Mutual Funds
|
Gross Sales
|
$727.5
|
$893.9
|
$55.4
|
$1,676.8
|
Net New Money
|
($131.9)
|
($8.3) 3
|
($19.0)
|
($159.2)
|
ETFs
|
Net New Money
|
$114.2
|
$114.2
|
Inter-product Eliminations
|
($20.1)2
|
($20.3)
|
($40.4)
|
Consolidated
|
Net New Money
|
($131.9)
|
$85.8
|
($19.0)
|
($20.3)
|
($85.4)
|
1
|
Consolidated results eliminate double counting where business is reflected in multiple segments and excludes
|
2
|
$20.1 million of net new money in ETFs by Mackenzie Investments mutual funds
|
3
|
During November 2019, an institutional client which includes Mackenzie mutual funds within its investment
|
4
|
Preliminary Counsel mutual funds net new money do not include sales/redemptions in the IPC Private Wealth
|
*Mutual Fund Net New Money is defined as Gross Sales less Gross Redemptions and is consistent with the terminology
|
Table 2 - Assets under Management
|
($billions) (unaudited)
|
November
|
October
|
November
|
% Change
|
% Change
|
IGM Financial
Total Assets under Management5
|
$166.44
|
$162.90
|
$155.15
|
2.2
|
7.3
|
IGM Financial
Investment Funds
Assets under Management5
|
$161.39
|
$157.96
|
$149.19
|
2.2
|
8.2
|
IG Wealth Management
|
Mutual Funds
|
$92.97
|
$91.02
|
$86.27
|
2.1
|
7.8
|
Total IG Wealth Management
|
$92.97
|
$91.02
|
$86.27
|
2.1
|
7.8
|
Mackenzie Investments
|
Mutual Funds
|
$60.68
|
$59.36
|
$55.77
|
2.2
|
8.8
|
ETFs
|
$4.32
|
$4.17
|
$3.14
|
3.6
|
37.6
|
Inter-product Eliminations6
|
($1.26)
|
($1.22)
|
($0.82)
|
3.3
|
53.7
|
Investment Funds
|
$63.74
|
$62.31
|
$58.09
|
2.3
|
9.7
|
Sub-advisory, institutional and
|
$6.25
|
$6.09
|
$7.44
|
2.6
|
(16.0)
|
Total Mackenzie Investments
|
$69.99
|
$68.40
|
$65.53
|
2.3
|
6.8
|
Investment Planning Counsel7
|
$5.46
|
$5.37
|
$5.31
|
1.7
|
2.8
|
5
|
Mackenzie sub-advisory mandates to Investment Planning Counsel mutual funds and investment in Mackenzie
|
-
|
Amounts eliminated within IGM Financial consolidated total assets were $2.0 billion at November 30, 2019
|
-
|
Amounts eliminated within IGM Financial consolidated investment fund assets were $780 million at November
|
6
|
Mackenzie mutual fund investment in ETFs of $1.3 billion as at November 30, 2019 ($1.2 billion as at October 31,
|
7
|
IPC's total assets under management includes Counsel Mutual Funds and the Private Wealth Program
Preliminary average investment fund assets under management and average total assets under management for the quarter to date are set out in Table 3.
|
Table 3 - Average Assets under Management8
|
($billions) (unaudited)
|
Quarter to Date
|
IGM Financial
Total Average Assets under Management9
|
$163.40
|
IGM Financial
Investment Funds Average Assets under Management9
|
$158.42
|
IG Wealth Management
|
Mutual Funds
|
$91.31
|
Total IG Wealth Management
|
$91.31
|
Mackenzie Investments
|
Mutual Funds
|
$59.54
|
ETFs
|
$4.16
|
Inter-product Eliminations10
|
($1.22)
|
Investment Funds
|
$62.48
|
Sub-advisory, institutional and other
|
$6.15
|
Total Mackenzie Investments
|
$68.63
|
Investment Planning Counsel11
|
$5.37
|
8
|
Based on daily average investment fund assets and month-end average institutional, sub-advisory and other assets
|
9
|
Mackenzie sub-advisory mandates to Investment Planning Counsel mutual funds and investment in Mackenzie
|
investment funds by mutual funds managed by IG Wealth Management or Investment Planning Counsel are
|
-
|
Amounts eliminated within IGM Financial consolidated total assets were $1.9 billion at November 30, 2019
|
-
|
Amounts eliminated within IGM Financial consolidated investment fund assets were $739 million at
|
10
|
Mackenzie mutual fund investment in ETFs of $1.2 billion as at November 30, 2019
|
11
|
IPC's total assets under management includes Counsel Mutual Funds and the Private Wealth Program
IGM Financial Inc. is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $166 billion in total assets under management. The company provides a broad range of financial and investment planning services to help more than two million Canadians meet their financial goals. Its activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments and Investment Planning Counsel.
For further information: Media Relations: Nini Krishnappa, 416-355-2630, nini.krishnappa@igmfinancial.com; Investor Relations: Keith Potter, 204-956-8119, investor.relations@igmfinancial.com
