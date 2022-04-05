WINNIPEG, MB, April 5, 2022 /CNW/ - IGM Financial Inc. (IGM) (TSX: IGM) today reported preliminary total consolidated net inflows of $133 million during March 2022 as shown in Table 1. Total assets under management and advisement were $268.3 billion at March 31, 2022, compared with $267.7 billion at February 28, 2022 and $248.5 billion at March 31, 2021. Assets under management and advisement are shown in Table 2.

MARCH HIGHLIGHTS

IGM Financial – Assets under management & advisement of $268.3 billion were up 0.2% in the month. Total net inflows of $133 million were down from $751 million in March 2021. Investment fund net sales of $276 million were down from $655 million in March 2021. For the quarter ended March 2022, net inflows were $2.5 billion, a record high quarter result and up from $2.3 billion in quarterly net inflows in 2021.

IG Wealth Management – Assets under advisement of $116.3 billion were up 0.6% in the month. Total net inflows of $358 million were the best result in over 20 years and up from net inflows of $221 million in March 2021. For the quarter ended March 2022, net inflows were $1.5 billion, an all-time best quarter result and up from $1.0 billion in 2021.

Mackenzie – Assets under management of $205.5 billion were up 1.1% in the month. Total net outflows $278 million were down from net inflows of $604 million in March 2021. Investment fund net sales of $54 million were down from net sales of $658 million in March 2021. For the quarter ended March 2022, total net inflows were $872 million, the second highest result in over 20 years, down from $1.6 billion in 2021. For the quarter ended March 2022, investment fund net sales were $1.3 billion, the second highest result in history, down from $1.9 billion in 2021.

Table 1 - Gross and Net Flows Please see www.igmfinancial.com for file with trended history.



Wealth Management

Asset

Management

($ millions) (unaudited) IG Wealth

Management Investment

Planning

Counsel Total

Mackenzie(3)(4) IGM

Financial For the month ended March 31, 2022 Net flows





























Mutual fund net sales 246.5 (24.5) 222.0

40.4 262.4

ETF net creations - - -

13.1(1) 13.1

Investment fund net sales 246.5 (24.5) 222.0

53.5 275.5

Institutional SMA net sales - - -

(331.2)(2) (331.2)

Managed asset net sales 246.5 (24.5) 222.0

(277.7) (55.7)

Mackenzie Investment Fund net sales 8.6 5.5 14.1(3)























IGM Product net sales 255.1 (19.0) 236.1























Other dealer net flows 102.4 86.4 188.9



188.9















Net flows 357.5 67.4 425.0

(277.7) 133.2(5)















Gross flows













Mutual fund gross sales 1,153.8 59.0 1,212.8

898.4 2,111.2

Dealer gross inflows 1,288.3 436.8 1,725.1



1,725.1

Table 2 – Assets under Management and Advisement ($ millions) (unaudited) March

2022 February

2022 % Change

Last Month Wealth Management





IG Wealth Management





Assets under management 107,187 106,568 0.6% Other assets under advisement 9,094 8,980 1.3% Assets under advisement 116,281 115,548 0.6% Investment Planning Counsel





Assets under management 5,201 5,264 (1.2%) Other assets under advisement 26,533 26,378 0.6% Assets under advisement 31,734 31,642 0.3% Total





Assets under management 112,388 111,832 0.5% Other assets under advisement 35,617 35,347 0.8% Assets under advisement 148,005 147,179 0.6%







Asset management





Mackenzie





Mutual funds 60,291 60,185 0.2% ETFs 5,848 5,905 (1.0%) Investment funds 66,139 66,090 0.1%







Institutional SMA 7,090 7,444 (4.8%) Sub-advisory to Canada Life 51,502 51,382 0.2% Total Institutional SMA 58,592 58,826 (0.4%)







Total (ex sub-advisory to Wealth Management) 124,731 124,916 (0.1%) Sub-advisory to Wealth Management 80,814 78,303 3.2% Total 205,545 203,219 1.1%







ETF's distributed to third parties 5,848 5,905 (1.0%) ETF's held within IGM managed products 7,059 7,009 0.7% Total ETFs 12,907 12,914 (0.1%)







Consolidated





Assets under management 237,119 236,748 0.2% Other assets under advisement 31,209 30,955 0.8% Assets under management and advisement(5) 268,328 267,703 0.2%

Preliminary average assets under management and advisement for the quarter to date are set out in Table 3.

Table 3 - Average Assets under Management and Advisement

($ millions) (unaudited) Quarter to date 2022 Wealth Management

IG Wealth Management

Assets under management 107,410 Other assets under advisement 8,890 Assets under advisement 116,300 Investment Planning Counsel

Assets under management 5,313 Other assets under advisement 26,716 Assets under advisement 32,029 Total

Assets under management 112,723 Other assets under advisement 35,596 Assets under advisement 148,319



Asset Management

Mackenzie

Mutual funds 60,556 ETFs 5,698 Investment funds 66,254



Institutional SMA 7,521 Sub-advisory to Canada Life 51,895 Total Institutional SMA 59,416



Total (ex sub-advisory to Wealth Management) 125,670 Sub-advisory to Wealth Management 79,804 Total 205,474



ETFs distributed to third parties 5,698 ETFs held within IGM managed products 7,092 Total ETFs 12,790



Consolidated

Assets under management 238,393 Other assets under advisement 31,144 Assets under management and advisement(6) 269,537





1 ETF net creations excludes $38.2 million in ETF net creations to IGM managed products. 2 During March 2022, an institutional investor redeemed $290.7 million within products Mackenzie sub-advises. 3 Excludes sub-advisory to Canada Life and the Wealth Management segment. 4 $14.6 million in Mackenzie investment fund net flows through the Wealth Management segment have been eliminated on consolidation. 5 Within total assets under management and advisement, $4.4 billion in Mackenzie investment funds distributed through the Wealth Management segment eliminates on consolidation at March 31, 2022. ($4.4 billion at February 28, 2022). 6 Within average total assets under management and advisement, $4.5 billion in Mackenzie mutual funds distributed through the Wealth Management segment eliminates on consolidation.

Glossary of Terms

Mutual fund gross sales, net sales and assets under management reflect the results of the mutual funds managed by the respective operating companies, and in the case of the Wealth Management segment also include other discretionary portfolio management services provided by the operating companies, including separately managed account programs.

"ETF's" represent exchange traded funds managed by Mackenzie.

Institutional SMA represents investment advisory and sub-advisory mandates to institutional investors through separately managed accounts.

"Other dealer net flows" and "other assets under advisement" represents financial savings products held within client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies that are not invested in products or programs where these operating companies perform investment management activities. These savings products include investment funds managed by third parties, direct investment in equity and fixed income securities and deposit products."

"Assets under advisement" represents all savings products held within client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies.

"Net flows" represents the total net contributions, in cash or in kind, to client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies and the overall net sales to the Asset Management segment.

"Wealth Management" – Reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households. This segment includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel. These firms are retail distribution organizations who serve Canadian households through their securities dealers, mutual fund dealers and other subsidiaries licensed to distribute financial products and services. The majority of the revenues of this segment are derived from providing financial advice and distributing financial products and services to Canadian households. This segment also includes the investment management activities of these organizations, including mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

"Asset Management" – Reflects the activities of operating companies primarily focused on providing investment management services, and represents the operations of Mackenzie Investments. Investment management services are provided to a suite of investment funds that are distributed through third party dealers and financial advisors, and also through institutional advisory mandates to pension and other institutional investors.

IGM Financial Inc. is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $268 billion in total assets under management and advisement. The company provides a broad range of financial planning and investment management services to help more than two million Canadians meet their financial goals. Its activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments and Investment Planning Counsel. IGM Financial is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies.

For further information: Media Relations: Nini Krishnappa, 647-828-2553, [email protected]; Investor Relations: Keith Potter, 204-955-2404, [email protected]