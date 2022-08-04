WINNIPEG, MB, Aug. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - IGM Financial Inc. (IGM) (TSX: IGM) today reported preliminary total consolidated net inflows of $73 million during July 2022 as shown in Table 1. Total assets under management and advisement were $252.9 billion at July 31, 2022, compared with $242.1 billion at June 30, 2022, and $265.2 billion at July 31, 2021. Assets under management and advisement are shown in Table 2.

JULY HIGHLIGHTS

IGM Financial – Assets under management & advisement of $252.9 billion were up 4.5% in the month. Total net inflows were $73 million compared to net inflows of $716 million in July 2021. Investment fund net redemptions were $264 million compared to net sales of $588 million in July 2021.

IG Wealth Management – Assets under advisement of $110.4 billion were up 4.7% in the month. Total net inflows were $267 million compared to net inflows of $346 million in July 2021.

Mackenzie – Assets under management of $192.5 billion were up 4.2% in the month. Total net outflows were $226 million compared to net inflows of $371 million in July 2021. Investment fund net redemptions were $178 million compared to net sales of $410 million in July 2021.

Table 1 - Gross and Net Flows



Wealth Management

Asset

Management

($ millions) (unaudited) IG Wealth

Management Investment

Planning

Counsel Total

Mackenzie(2)(3) IGM Financial For the month ended July 31, 2022 Net flows





























Mutual fund net sales (71.7) (14.9) (86.6)

(163.8) (250.4)

ETF net creations - - -

(13.8) 1) (13.8)

Investment fund net sales (71.7) (14.9) (86.6)

(177.6) (264.2)

Institutional SMA net sales - - -

(48.5) (48.5)

Managed asset net sales (71.7) (14.9) (86.6)

(226.1) (312.7)

Mackenzie Investment fund net sales 0.7 (3.0) (2.3) 2)























IGM Product net sales (71.0) (17.9) (88.9)























Other net flows 337.6 47.6 385.6



385.6















Net flows 266.6 29.7 296.7

(226.1) 72.9 (4)















Gross flows













Mutual fund gross sales 639.6 33.8 673.4

411.3 1,084.7

Dealer gross inflows 949.0 279.2 1,228.2



1,228.2

Table 2 – Assets under Management and Advisement ($ millions) (unaudited) July 2022 June 2022 % Change

Last Month Wealth Management





IG Wealth Management





Assets under management 100,966 96,603 4.5 % Other assets under advisement 9,453 8,871 6.6 % Assets under advisement 110,419 105,474 4.7 % Investment Planning Counsel





Assets under management 4,846 4,635 4.6 % Other assets under advisement 25,053 24,057 4.1 % Assets under advisement 29,899 28,692 4.2 % Total





Assets under management 105,812 101,238 4.5 % Other assets under advisement 34,499 32,921 4.8 % Assets under advisement 140,311 134,159 4.6 %







Asset management





Mackenzie





Mutual funds 56,263 53,576 5.0 % ETFs 5,467 5,368 1.8 % Investment funds 61,730 58,944 4.7 %







Institutional SMA 6,488 6,344 2.3 % Sub-advisory to Canada Life 48,495 46,575 4.1 % Total Institutional SMA 54,983 52,919 3.9 % Total (ex sub-advisory to Wealth Management) 116,713 111,863 4.3 % Sub-advisory to Wealth Management 75,816 72,855 4.1 % Total 192,529 184,718 4.2 %







ETF's distributed to third parties 5,467 5,368 1.8 % ETF's held within IGM managed products 6,640 6,230 6.6 % Total ETFs 12,107 11,598 4.4 %







Consolidated





Assets under management 222,525 213,101 4.4 % Other assets under advisement 30,363 28,982 4.8 % Assets under management and advisement(4) 252,888 242,083 4.5 %

Preliminary average assets under management and advisement for the quarter to date are set out in Table 3.

Table 3 - Average Assets under Management and Advisement

($ millions) (unaudited) Quarter to date 2022 Wealth Management

IG Wealth Management

Assets under management 97,992 Other assets under advisement 9,062 Assets under advisement 107,054 Investment Planning Counsel

Assets under management 4,701 Other assets under advisement 24,595 Assets under advisement 29,296 Total

Assets under management 102,693 Other assets under advisement 33,649 Assets under advisement 136,342



Asset Management

Mackenzie

Mutual funds 54,445 ETFs 5,356 Investment funds 59,801 Institutional SMA 6,416 Sub-advisory to Canada Life 47,535 Total Institutional SMA 53,951



Total (ex sub-advisory to Wealth Management) 113,752 Sub-advisory to Wealth Management 74,223 Total 187,975



ETFs distributed to third parties 5,356 ETFs held within IGM managed products 6,404 Total ETFs 11,760



Consolidated

Assets under management 216,445 Other assets under advisement 29,612 Assets under management and advisement(5) 246,057





1 ETF net creations excludes $42.0 million in ETF net creations to IGM managed products. 2 Excludes sub-advisory to Canada Life and the Wealth Management segment. 3 ($2.3) million in Mackenzie investment fund net flows through the Wealth Management segment have been eliminated on consolidation. 4 Within total assets under management and advisement, $4.1 billion in Mackenzie investment funds distributed through the Wealth Management segment eliminates on consolidation at July 31, 2022. ($3.9 billion at June 30, 2022). 5 Within average total assets under management and advisement, $4.0 billion in Mackenzie mutual funds distributed through the Wealth Management segment eliminates on consolidation.

Glossary of Terms

Mutual fund gross sales, net sales and assets under management reflect the results of the mutual funds managed by the respective operating companies, and in the case of the Wealth Management segment also include other discretionary portfolio management services provided by the operating companies, including separately managed account programs.

"ETF's" represent exchange traded funds managed by Mackenzie.

Institutional SMA represents investment advisory and sub-advisory mandates to institutional investors through separately managed accounts.

"Other dealer net flows" and "other assets under advisement" represents financial savings products held within client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies that are not invested in products or programs where these operating companies perform investment management activities. These savings products include investment funds managed by third parties, direct investment in equity and fixed income securities and deposit products."

"Assets under advisement" represents all savings products held within client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies.

"Net flows" represents the total net contributions, in cash or in kind, to client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies and the overall net sales to the Asset Management segment.

"Wealth Management" – Reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households. This segment includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel. These firms are retail distribution organizations who serve Canadian households through their securities dealers, mutual fund dealers and other subsidiaries licensed to distribute financial products and services. The majority of the revenues of this segment are derived from providing financial advice and distributing financial products and services to Canadian households. This segment also includes the investment management activities of these organizations, including mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

"Asset Management" – Reflects the activities of operating companies primarily focused on providing investment management services, and represents the operations of Mackenzie Investments. Investment management services are provided to a suite of investment funds that are distributed through third party dealers and financial advisors, and also through institutional advisory mandates to pension and other institutional investors.

IGM Financial Inc. is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $253 billion in total assets under management and advisement. The company provides a broad range of financial planning and investment management services to help more than two million Canadians meet their financial goals. Its activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments and Investment Planning Counsel. IGM Financial is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies.

