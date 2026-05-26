iGan Partners Invests in Adenocyte Ltd to Advance the Early Detection of Pancreatic Cancer

TORONTO, May 26, 2026 /CNW/ - iGan Partners, together with its funds (https://iganpartners.com), is pleased to announce its investment in Adenocyte™ (https://adenocyte.com), a medical technology company pioneering the very early detection of pancreatic cancer and its precancerous precursors. Its LINFU® system has entered clinical use for the screening of high-risk patients. The 30-minute outpatient procedure is generally already reimbursed by both Medicare and many commercial insurance plans under existing CPT billing codes and utilizes technology that is FDA-cleared.

Pioneering the early detection of pancreatic cancer with LINFU® technology. (CNW Group/iGan Partners)

iGan and its funds led the first close of Adenocyte's $10M financing round, with the final close anticipated in June. The proceeds will support clinical and commercial expansion and continued technical development of the company's proprietary LINFU® platform for cytological sampling of the pancreas, breast, and prostate.

Adenocyte's patented LINFU® technology combines microbubble injection with proprietary low-intensity non-focused ultrasound to safely release epithelial cells for cytological analysis. The platform is designed to detect pancreatic precancer and very early cancer in high-risk populations, including patients with a pancreatic cyst, a family history of the disease, and a BRCA mutation.

Adenocyte has achieved a series of important milestones:

Initial clinical deployment at several U.S. endoscopy centers with over 150 patient procedures successfully completed to date.

centers with over 150 patient procedures successfully completed to date. Presentation of results from the first 90 high-risk asymptomatic patients screened with LINFU ® at the U.S. and Canadian Academy of Pathology Annual Meeting (USCAP), demonstrating with 100% specimen adequacy and specificity the detection of 4 cases of unsuspected neoplasia, including a T1N0 adenocarcinoma, that were not detectable with any other modality including EUS, MRI, or FNA.

demonstrating with 100% specimen adequacy and specificity the detection of 4 cases of unsuspected neoplasia, including a T1N0 adenocarcinoma, that were not detectable with any other modality including EUS, MRI, or FNA. A collaboration with Quest Diagnostics to provide national laboratory services for the processing of LINFU® enhanced pancreatic cytology samples at Quest and AmeriPath laboratories in Tampa, Florida. Quest Pap Smear for the Pancreas

to provide national laboratory services for the processing of LINFU® enhanced pancreatic cytology samples at Quest and AmeriPath laboratories in Tampa, Florida. Quest Pap Smear for the Pancreas A growing pipeline of leading pancreatic centers that are preparing to adopt LINFU® screening of high-risk patients in the coming quarters, positioning the company for meaningful commercial expansion in 2026.

"At iGan Partners, we invest in clinically important platforms that can deliver practical, measurable impact," said Sam Ifergan, Founder and Managing Partner of iGan Partners. "Pancreatic cancer is one of the deadliest cancers specifically because it is detected too late. Adenocyte's LINFU® platform offers a reimbursable, scalable way to find this disease earlier, when treatment can be curative, and it is already in use at leading U.S. centers. We are proud to support Mark and the Adenocyte team as they bring LINFU® to many more patients."

"We are impressed by Sam Ifergan and the iGan team's understanding of and dedication to the advancement of disruptive, life-saving medical technology, and are excited about our partnership" said Dr. Mark Rutenberg, founder and CEO of Adenocyte.

About Adenocyte

Adenocyte (www.adenocyte.com) is a privately held medical technology company focused on the early detection of adenocarcinoma and its precancerous precursors. Its patented LINFU® platform utilizes microbubble-enhanced low-intensity non-focused ultrasound to safely release pancreatic epithelial cells for cytological analysis, enabling detection of glandular dysplasia and very early carcinoma. The procedure is reimbursed by Medicare and commercial insurance using existing CPT codes for the screening of patients at elevated risk for pancreatic cancer, and utilizes technology that is FDA, CE, and AMAR cleared for clinical use. The Adenocyte platform for the detection of ductal adenocarcinoma is supported by a growing portfolio of issued and pending patents, including its application to both breast and prostate cancer. Based in Haifa and Jerusalem Israel, Adenocyte performed its preclinical testing at the Technion Preclinical Research Authority with investment from the Israel Innovation Authority and the Gedalia Doron Research Fund at the Israel Cancer Association.

About iGan Partners

iGan Partners is a North American venture capital firm focused on driving meaningful change in healthcare through investments in early and growth-stage companies. We partner with visionary entrepreneurs who are building enterprise technologies to improve patient outcomes, increase operational efficiency, and deliver systemic transformation.

SOURCE iGan Partners

Media Inquiries and Further Information: Mark Rutenberg, Founder and CEO, Adenocyte, [email protected]; David Ifergan, [email protected]