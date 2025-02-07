WINNIPEG, MB, Feb. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - IG Wealth Management ("IG") today announced that 11 of its investment solutions have been recognized with 2024 Fundata FundGrade A+® Awards. These awards are presented annually to Canadian investment funds that achieve consistently high FundGrade scores throughout the previous calendar year.

"We're honoured to once again have so many of our investment solutions recognized for their strong performance," said Damon Murchison, President and CEO, IG Wealth Management. "I'd like to thank our investment solutions team and our asset management partners for their ongoing commitment to delivering investment solutions that drive the long-term financial well-being of our clients."

The following IG solutions were recognized by Fundata for their outstanding investment performance in 2024:

INVESTMENT SOLUTION CATEGORY iProfile Active Allocation Private Pool III Tactical Balanced iProfile Alternatives Private Pool Alternative Multi-Strategy iProfile ETF Private Pool Global Equity iProfile Fixed Income Private Pool (winner 4th consecutive year) Global Fixed Income iProfile U.S. Equity Private Pool (winner 3rd consecutive year) U.S. Equity IG BlackRock International Equity Fund International Equity IG Mackenzie Global Financial Services Fund (winner 2nd consecutive year) Financial Services Equity IG Mackenzie Global Resource Fund II (winner 3rd consecutive year)1 Natural Resources Equity IG Mackenzie Pacific International Fund (winner 2nd consecutive year) Asia Pacific ex-Japan Equity IG Mackenzie U.S. Dividend Registered Fund (winner 2nd consecutive year) Global Equity Balanced IG Putnam U.S. Growth Fund U.S. Equity

1IG Mackenzie Global Natural Resources Class merged into IG Mackenzie Global Resource Fund II on May 19, 2023. IG Mackenzie Global Natural Resources Class was recognized with the Fundata FundGrade A+® Award in 2023.



About IG Wealth Management

Founded in 1926, IG Wealth Management ("IG") is a Canadian leader in delivering financial planning with approximately $144 billion in assets under advisement as of January 31, 2025. For more than 95 years, IG has been focused on improving the financial well-being of Canadians so they can confidently embrace all of life's possibilities. Through a network of advisors located across the country, IG provides approximately one million clients with personalized advice, comprehensive financial planning, insurance and mortgage services and professionally managed investment solutions. IG is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), part of the Power Corporation group of companies and one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management organizations with approximately $278 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of January 31, 2025. For more information, visit ig.ca

About Fundata Canada Inc

Fundata Canada Inc. has been providing data aggregation and dissemination services to the Canadian media and financial marketplace since 1987. Fundata is a major provider in the distribution of fund and stock information in Canada.

About the Fundata FundGrade A+ Rating

FundGrade A+® is used with permission from Fundata Canada Inc., all rights reserved. The annual FundGrade A+® Awards are presented by Fundata Canada Inc. to recognize the "best of the best" among Canadian investment funds. The FundGrade A+® calculation is supplemental to the monthly FundGrade ratings and is calculated at the end of each calendar year. The FundGrade rating system evaluates funds based on their risk-adjusted performance, measured by Sharpe Ratio, Sortino Ratio, and Information Ratio. The score for each ratio is calculated individually, covering all time periods from 2 to 10 years. The scores are then weighted equally in calculating a monthly FundGrade. The top 10% of funds earn an A Grade; the next 20% of funds earn a B Grade; the next 40% of funds earn a C Grade; the next 20% of funds receive a D Grade; and the lowest 10% of funds receive an E Grade. To be eligible, a fund must have received a FundGrade rating every month in the previous year. The FundGrade A+® uses a GPA-style calculation, where each monthly FundGrade from "A" to "E" receives a score from 4 to 0, respectively. A fund's average score for the year determines its GPA. Any fund with a GPA of 3.5 or greater is awarded a FundGrade A+® Award. For more information, see www.FundGradeAwards.com. Although Fundata makes every effort to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Fundata.

iProfile Active Allocation Private Pool II was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2024 Fundata FundGrade A+® Awards in the Tactical Balanced category out of a total of 56 funds. Performance of Series I for the period ended December 31, 2024 is as follows: 15.21 % (1 year), 6.35 % (3 years) and 7.52 % (since inception, March 2021).



iProfile Alternatives Private Pool was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2023 Fundata FundGrade A+® Awards in the Alternative Multi-Strategy category out of a total of 22 funds. Performance of Series I for the period ended December 31, 2024 is as follows: 12.07 % (1 year), 5.71 % (3 years) and 6.13% (since inception, March 2021).



iProfile ETF Private Pool was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2024 Fundata FundGrade A+® Awards in the Global Equity category out of a total of 306 funds. Performance of Series I for the period ended December 31, 2024 is as follows: 26.65 % (1 year), 10.41 % (3 years) and 12.43 % (since inception, March 2021).



iProfile Fixed Income Private Pool was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2024 Fundata FundGrade A+® Awards in the Global Fixed Income category out of a total of 112 funds. Performance of Series I for the period ended December 31, 2024 is as follows: 4.88% (1 year), 0.64% (3 years), 1.71% (5 years), and 4.27% (since inception, January 2001).



iProfile U.S. Equity Private Pool was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2024 Fundata FundGrade A+® Awards in the U.S. Equity category out of a total of 237 funds. Performance of Series I for the period ended December 31, 2024 is as follows: 34.42 % (1 year), 13.69 % (3 years), 16.80 % (5 years), and 7.95 % (since inception, January 2001).



IG BlackRock International Equity Fund was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2024 Fundata FundGrade A+® Awards in the International Equity category out of a total of 154 funds. Performance of Series F for the period ended December 31, 2024 is as follows: 15.24 % (1 year), 7.12 % (3 years) and 7.11 % (since inception, January 2020).



IG Mackenzie Global Financial Services Fund was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2024 Fundata FundGrade A+® Awards in the Financial Services Equity category out of a total of 33 funds. Performance of Series C for the period ended December 31, 2024 is as follows: 37.47 % (1 year), 16.91 % (3 years), 15.24 (5 years) and 4.66 % (since inception, January 2001).

IG Mackenzie Global Resource Fund II was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2024 Fundata FundGrade A+® Awards in the Natural Resources Equity category out of a total of 28 funds. Performance of Series I for the period ended December 31, 2024 is as follows: 12.60 % (1 year), 11.29 % (3 years), 16.11 (5 years) and 6.41 % (since inception, October 2002).



IG Mackenzie Pacific International Fund was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2024 Fundata FundGrade A+® Awards in the Asia Pacific ex-Japan Equity category out of a total of 7 funds. Performance of Series C for the period ended December 31, 2024 is as follows: 17.54 % (1 year), 2.86 % (3 years), 3.94 % (5 years) and 4.82 % (since inception, September 1990).



IG Mackenzie U.S. Dividend Registered Fund was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2024 Fundata FundGrade A+® Awards in the Global Equity Balanced category out of a total of 187 funds. Performance of Series B for the period ended December 31, 2024 is as follows: 23.51 % (1 year), 7.61 % (3 years), 9.98 % (5 years)) and 7.92 % (since inception, January 2015).



IG Putnam U.S. Growth Fund was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2024 Fundata FundGrade A+® Awards in the U.S. Equity category out of a total of 2374 funds. Performance of Series B for the period ended December 31, 2024 is as follows: 42.17 % (1 year), 13.06 % (3 years), 18.10 % (5 years) and 18.34 % (since inception, November 2011).

