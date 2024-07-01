IFPA Celebrates Success of the 7th IFPA Conference 2024

STOCKHOLM, July 1, 2024 /CNW/ -- IFPA (The International Federation of Psoriasis Associations) concluded its highly anticipated 7th IFPA Conference on World Psoriasis and Psoriatic Arthritis, held from June 27 to 29, 2024, in Stockholm, Sweden. Established in 2006, the conference has become a cornerstone event for medical and health professionals worldwide, fostering collaboration and showcasing cutting-edge research in dermatology, rheumatology, and related fields.

IFPA Conference Logo

Under the theme "Uncovering the Broad Spectrum of Psoriatic Disease," this year's conference aimed to foster international collaboration on research, advocacy initiatives, and awareness among medical professionals and industry stakeholders.

Delegates from over 76 countries convened at the IFPA Conference 2024, representing a diverse array of clinical experts, health professionals, and patient organizations. Accredited by the European Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (EACCME), the conference featured over 190 abstracts covering pivotal topics such as biomarkers, imaging, and comorbidities.

A highlight of the conference was the recognition of exceptional e-posters through the Poster Prize. The event also showcased over 50 high-level presentations, spotlighting cutting-edge research and advancements in the field of psoriatic disease.

Professor April Armstrong, Conference President, remarked on the conference's impact: "We shared knowledge, engaged in meaningful conversations, and highlighted significant achievements in the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of psoriatic disease. The IFPA conference serves as a platform to focus on future research and advance care for all persons living with psoriatic disease."

Ingvar Ágúst Ingvarsson, Acting President of IFPA, highlighted the conference's theme: "'Uncovering the Broad Spectrum of Psoriatic Disease' emphasized patient-focused research and encouraged collaborations on future advocacy initiatives. We warmly welcome you all to the next IFPA World Conference in 2027."

Barbra Bohannan, Conference Secretary, reflected on the conference's success: "The 2024 IFPA conference showcased our progress in treating the whole person, highlighting the complex nature of psoriatic disease and inspiring hope for improved quality of life."

Frida Dunger, Executive Director of IFPA, expressed gratitude: "During the past three days, we have united the psoriatic disease community and truly covered the broad spectrum of this disease. We are bridging gaps between disciplines, specialty groups, and the patient community, moving from knowledge to action. Thank you to everyone who contributed to the success of the 7th IFPA Conference."

IFPA remains committed to advancing medical knowledge and improving patient care through future conferences and initiatives.

If you couldn't make it to the conference, register at https://conference.ifpa-pso.com/register to get access to the virtual program.

For more information about the conference, visit ifpaconference.com.

