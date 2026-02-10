IFPA and WHO Foundation launch a strategic collaboration to strengthen global psoriasis care

GENEVA, Feb. 10, 2026 /CNW/ -- The International Federation of Psoriasis Associations (IFPA) and the WHO Foundation have signed a multi-year collaboration agreement supporting WHO efforts to strengthen global understanding, diagnosis and care for psoriasis. The collaboration aims to improve outcomes for the more than 100 million people living with psoriasis worldwide.

Anil Soni, Chief Executive Officer of the WHO Foundation and Frida Dunger, Executive Director of IFPA (International Federation of Psoriasis Associations). Credit: Elena Krivovyaz, IFPA The official logo of the WHO Foundation

Psoriasis is a chronic noncommunicable disease that manifests on the skin, but in fact affects the whole body. It is closely linked to depression, diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular disease and other serious health conditions. For many people, psoriasis can take a heavy physical, emotional and financial toll.

Despite its dramatic impact globally, psoriasis remains one of the most misunderstood and overlooked health conditions. According to Global Psoriasis Atlas, only about 20 percent of countries currently have epidemiological data on psoriasis. The absence of reliable data has contributed to delayed diagnosis, unequal access to care, and a lack of understanding of psoriasis as a chronic disease, affecting all aspects of one's life.

The agreement signed between IFPA and the WHO Foundation marks an important milestone in IFPA's engagement with global health partners and supports WHO-led efforts to strengthen the understanding and management of psoriasis. The multi-year collaboration will focus on strengthening evidence, updating knowledge and policy tools, and improving access to diagnosis and care.

"Signing this agreement with WHO Foundation is a pivotal moment for IFPA and the entire global psoriasis community. We are happy to join efforts with WHO and to leverage its global health leadership to make a profound impact, so that people living with psoriasis can choose and live the lives they want. Today, many people, especially in low- and middle-income countries, live without a proper diagnosis and access to care. More than 80% of people living with psoriasis face stigma and discrimination, nearly half struggle with anxiety, and every third reports to avoid career or study opportunities due to their health condition. We are committed to working together to change this," - said Frida Dunger, IFPA's Executive Director.

"Psoriasis illustrates how skin health connects to broader noncommunicable diseases, mental health and access to care," - said Anil Soni, Chief Executive Officer of the WHO Foundation. "We look forward to working with IFPA to help mobilize support for WHO-led efforts that strengthen evidence, policy guidance and access to care. Stronger data will help countries make more informed decisions, integrate psoriasis into health systems and advance progress toward universal health coverage"

One of key areas for this collaboration will build on the resolution on psoriasis, adopted in 2014, and the Global Report on Psoriasis, published in 2016 - milestone documents brought psoriasis onto the global health agenda for the first time.

As more than a decade has passed since the adoption and publication of these key documents, an update is both necessary and urgent. Under the agreement, IFPA and WHO will collaborate to revise the Global Report on Psoriasis, incorporating new prevalence data, recent scientific advances and treatment developments. Since 2016, research has further clarified the systemic nature of psoriasis and its links to other serious health conditions, while new targeted therapies have significantly improved outcomes for many people.

Other priorities for this collaboration will include:

sharing evidence-based guidance and policy recommendations with member states

developing AI-driven diagnostic tools for earlier and more accurate detection, especially in low-resource settings:

training healthcare professionals to recognize and manage the disease more effectively.

In addition, it is expected that the effort will help bring psoriasis into the broader global conversation about chronic diseases and mental health and ensure that people living with it are no longer left behind.

About IFPA

IFPA (the International Federation of Psoriasis Associations), founded in 1971 and based in Stockholm, Sweden, is the global organization dedicated to advocating for everyone affected by psoriatic disease. IFPA's members include national and regional patient associations and represent over 60 million people worldwide. Through global coalitions, World Psoriasis Day campaigns, the IFPA Forum, and the World Psoriasis & Psoriatic Arthritis Conference, IFPA is redefining psoriatic disease as a key lens for stronger, more inclusive health systems.

https://www.ifpa-pso.com/

About WHO Foundation

The WHO Foundation is an independent organization headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, created in 2020 to support the mission of the World Health Organization. It mobilizes philanthropic capital and builds catalytic partnerships to advance health equity, respond to urgent health challenges, and strengthen systems that save lives. By connecting partners and practitioners, the Foundation helps scale trusted solutions, fund life-saving responses, and drive lasting change toward Health for All.

Learn more: https://www.who.foundation/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2889990/IFPA_and_WHO.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2771186/5779018/IFPA_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2889989/WHO_Foundation_Logo.jpg

SOURCE IFPA

Media contact: Elena Krivovyaz, Communications Lead at IFPA, T: +46 737 709 702, E-mail: [email protected]