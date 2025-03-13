IFPA Forum Americas 2025: "Towards More Equitable, Person-Centered Care for All People Living with Psoriatic Disease in the Americas"

On April 4, 2025, IFPA will host the IFPA Forum 2025 for the Americas in Bogotá, Colombia. This marks the third regional forum of its kind, following successful gatherings in Europe (2022) and Asia (2023).

STOCKHOLM , March 13, 2025 /CNW/ -- The IFPA Forum 2025 will unite stakeholders from across the Americas to address the urgent challenges faced by individuals living with psoriatic disease, focusing on reducing inequities in access to care and improving the quality of life for millions living with this disease.

The Forum will also explore psoriatic disease within the broader framework of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), emphasizing its profound impact on individuals and society.

Highlighting the Challenges of Psoriatic Disease

Psoriatic disease is a chronic, immune-mediated inflammatory condition that imposes significant physical, emotional, and financial burdens on millions worldwide. According to the Global Psoriasis Atlas, its prevalence in the Americas ranges from 0.1% to 1.7%, with higher rates in North America while Central America and the Caribbean lack comprehensive data.

Access to effective treatments remains inequitable across the region. Ethnic minorities in North America face persistent barriers to care, while Latin America grapples with social inequities in healthcare access. These disparities underscore the need for targeted, region-specific interventions to improve healthcare equity and ensure timely diagnosis and treatment, especially for people living with chronic NCDs like psoriatic disease.

To optimize treatment, it is vital to address regional differences in disease burden, quality of life, and comorbidities. Expanding access to timely diagnosis and effective management is crucial for enhancing health outcomes and quality of life for those affected.

Driving Advocacy and Solutions for Psoriatic Disease

For over two decades, IFPA, the international federation of psoriatic disease associations have worked to elevate psoriatic disease as a serious non-communicable disease, culminating in the 2014 World Health Assembly Resolution and the 2016 WHO Global Report on Psoriasis. IFPA members in the Americas have, since the beginning, been at the forefront of leading global advocacy efforts. With this commitment, IFPA is proud to host its third regional Forum in the Americas.

Join the Movement

For more information on the IFPA Forum 2025, visit https://ifpa-pso.com/global-actions/forum.

About IFPA

Founded in 1971, IFPA is the international federation of psoriatic disease associations. We are the psoriatic disease community. Our members represent over 60 million people living with psoriatic disease. Together, we advocate for progress.

