TORONTO, Dec. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - IFM Investors today announced the opening of a Toronto office, marking a significant milestone in the firm's expanding global footprint and reinforcing its long-term commitment to Canada.

The global private markets manager, founded by Australian superannuation funds, is one of the largest infrastructure investors in the world, with assets under management of approximately AUS$263.6b (C C$242b), as of October 2025, on behalf of more than 800 institutional investors worldwide.

Across Canada, IFM serves more than 200 institutional clients, representing approximately C$14.4 billion in funds under management (FUM). The Toronto office will improve local service and coordination and unlock new growth opportunities across Canadian markets.

Australia's pension capital is projected to become the second largest in the world by 2035. IFM and Australian superannuation funds partner with Canadian funds in infrastructure investments globally.

IFM already has an established track record of investing in Canada through infrastructure assets including:

Enwave Energy Corporation ("Enwave") – A fully integrated district energy business providing innovative, sustainable heating and cooling solutions to more than 320 customers across multiple sectors in Canada.

– A fully integrated district energy business providing innovative, sustainable heating and cooling solutions to more than 320 customers across multiple sectors in Canada. GCT Global Container Terminals ("GCT") – Operator of GCT Deltaport and GCT Vanterm at the Port of Vancouver, which together handle approximately 70% of the port's container volumes, strengthening Canada's position as a vital gateway for global trade.

Quote attributable to Ken Luce, Executive Director at IFM Investors:

"Opening a Toronto office reflects IFM's growing global footprint and long-term commitment to Canada. It enables us to be closer to our clients, colleagues, and portfolio companies - fostering collaboration, efficiency, and long-term partnership as we continue to deliver value to Canadian investors.

"IFM's existing investments provide essential services that power and connect communities, while supporting local employment, economic growth, and environmental progress. Establishing an office in Toronto enhances our ability to pursue new investment opportunities within the country's dynamic infrastructure and investment landscape, that benefits Canada, strengthens the global economy, and helps secure the retirement savings of working people."

About IFM Investors

IFM Investors is a global asset manager, founded and owned by pension funds, with capabilities in infrastructure equity and debt, private equity, private credit, real estate and listed equities. Our purpose is to invest, protect and grow the long-term retirement savings of working people.

With assets under management of approximately AUS$263.6b as of October 2025, we serve more than 800 institutional investors worldwide, operating from 13 offices across Australia, Europe, North America and Asia.

