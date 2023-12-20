Mutual fund and exchange-traded fund (ETF) assets and sales

TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today announced investment fund net sales and net assets for November 2023.

Mutual fund assets totalled $1.893 trillion at the end of November. Assets increased by $85.1 billion or 4.7 per cent since October. Mutual funds recorded net redemptions of $8.6 billion in November.

ETF assets totalled $369.3 billion at the end of November, up by $24.0 billion or 6.9 per cent from October 2023. ETFs recorded net sales of $5.1 billion in November.

November insights

Both mutual funds and ETFs experienced asset growth after three months of consecutive decline.

Year to date, mutual fund assets increased by $83.2 billion or 4.6 per cent, while ETF assets increased by $55.6 billion or 17.7 per cent.

or 4.6 per cent, while ETF assets increased by or 17.7 per cent. Even though mutual fund net assets increased, November was the ninth consecutive month since March in which mutual fund net sales were negative.

Money market asset classes saw positive net sales for mutual funds. Speciality asset classes (primarily driven by alternative funds) also saw positive net sales for mutual funds.

Every major ETF asset class generated positive net sales in November. Of the asset classes, equity funds accounted for the largest inflows at 56.0 per cent of total net sales.

Mutual fund net sales/net redemptions ($ millions)*

Asset class Nov 2023 Oct 2023 Nov 2022 YTD 2023 YTD 2022 Long-term funds









Balanced (6,584) (8,569) (5,061) (52,342) (25,024) Equity (3,254) (4,142) (3,015) (23,201) (5,392) Bond (423) (1,028) (1,112) 6,204 (11,624) Specialty 397 199 (10) 3,368 1,203 Total long-term funds (9,865) (13,540) (9,197) (65,971) (40,837) Total money market funds 1,227 997 562 14,035 5,394 Total (8,638) (12,544) (8,636) (51,936) (35,443)

Mutual fund net assets ($ billions)*

Asset class Nov 2023 Oct 2023 Nov 2022 Dec 2022 Long-term funds







Balanced 881.6 845.5 909.6 880.6 Equity 699.0 659.3 679.4 649.6 Bond 235.4 228.3 226.3 222.7 Specialty 26.6 25.5 22.4 22.2 Total long-term funds 1,842.6 1,758.7 1,837.6 1,775.1 Total money market funds 50.2 48.9 32.7 34.5 Total 1,892.8 1,807.6 1,870.3 1,809.6



* See below for important information about this data.

ETF net sales/net redemptions ($ millions)*

Asset class Nov 2023 Oct 2023 Nov 2022 YTD 2023 YTD 2022 Long-term funds









Balanced 196 100 22 1,587 1,509 Equity 2,835 551 1,524 10,673 12,031 Bond 582 1,410 1,343 10,117 5,778 Specialty 1,003 102 216 2,172 1,472 Total long-term funds 4,615 2,163 3,105 24,549 20,790 Total money market funds 452 687 1,088 9,299 7,625 Total 5,066 2,850 4,193 33,848 28,415

ETF net assets ($ billions)*

Asset class Nov 2023 Oct 2023 Nov 2022 Dec 2022 Long-term funds







Balanced 14.5 13.5 12.4 12.0 Equity 225.1 208.0 202.9 194.9 Bond 90.4 86.3 77.8 80.4 Specialty 13.7 12.2 10.6 10.2 Total long-term funds 343.7 320.1 303.7 297.5 Total money market funds 25.6 25.2 14.1 16.3 Total 369.3 345.3 317.8 313.7



* See below for important information about this data.

IFIC direct survey data (which accounts for approximately 85 per cent of total mutual fund industry assets and approximately 83 per cent of total ETF industry assets) is complemented by estimated data to provide comprehensive industry totals.

IFIC makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency, and completeness of the information, however, IFIC does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.

© The Investment Funds Institute of Canada. No reproduction or republication in whole or in part is permitted without permission.

* Important information about investment fund data

Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds. Starting with January 2022 data, ETF data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from Canadian-listed ETFs that invest in units of other Canadian-listed ETFs. Any references to IFIC ETF assets and sales figures prior to 2022 data should indicate that the data has not been adjusted for ETF of ETF double counting. The balanced funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds. Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors. ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors.

About IFIC

The Investment Funds Institute of Canada is the voice of Canada's investment funds industry. IFIC brings together 150 organizations, including fund managers, distributors and industry service organizations to foster a strong, stable investment sector where investors can realize their financial goals. By connecting Canada's savers to Canada's economy, our industry contributes significantly to Canadian economic growth and job creation. Learn more about IFIC.

SOURCE The Investment Funds Institute of Canada

For further information: Christine Harminc, Senior Manager, Communications and Public Affairs, [email protected], 416-309-2313