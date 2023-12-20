IFIC Monthly Investment Fund Statistics - November 2023 Français

Mutual fund and exchange-traded fund (ETF) assets and sales

TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today announced investment fund net sales and net assets for November 2023.

Mutual fund assets totalled $1.893 trillion at the end of November. Assets increased by $85.1 billion or 4.7 per cent since October. Mutual funds recorded net redemptions of $8.6 billion in November.

ETF assets totalled $369.3 billion at the end of November, up by $24.0 billion or 6.9 per cent from October 2023. ETFs recorded net sales of $5.1 billion in November.

November insights
  • Both mutual funds and ETFs experienced asset growth after three months of consecutive decline.
  • Year to date, mutual fund assets increased by $83.2 billion or 4.6 per cent, while ETF assets increased by $55.6 billion or 17.7 per cent.
  • Even though mutual fund net assets increased, November was the ninth consecutive month since March in which mutual fund net sales were negative.
  • Money market asset classes saw positive net sales for mutual funds. Speciality asset classes (primarily driven by alternative funds) also saw positive net sales for mutual funds.
  • Every major ETF asset class generated positive net sales in November. Of the asset classes, equity funds accounted for the largest inflows at 56.0 per cent of total net sales.

Mutual fund net sales/net redemptions ($ millions)*

Asset class

Nov 2023

Oct 2023

Nov 2022

YTD 2023

YTD 2022

Long-term funds




     Balanced

(6,584)

(8,569)

(5,061)

(52,342)

(25,024)

     Equity

(3,254)

(4,142)

(3,015)

(23,201)

(5,392)

     Bond

(423)

(1,028)

(1,112)

6,204

(11,624)

 Specialty

397

199

(10)

3,368

1,203

Total long-term funds

(9,865)

(13,540)

(9,197)

(65,971)

(40,837)

Total money market funds

1,227

997

562

14,035

5,394

Total

(8,638)

(12,544)

(8,636)

(51,936)

(35,443)

Mutual fund net assets ($ billions)* 

Asset class

Nov 2023

Oct 2023

Nov 2022

Dec 2022

Long-term funds



     Balanced

881.6

845.5

909.6

880.6

     Equity

699.0

659.3

679.4

649.6

     Bond

235.4

228.3

226.3

222.7

     Specialty

26.6

25.5

22.4

22.2

Total long-term funds

1,842.6

1,758.7

1,837.6

1,775.1

Total money market funds

50.2

48.9

32.7

34.5

Total

1,892.8

1,807.6

1,870.3

1,809.6

*   See below for important information about this data.

ETF net sales/net redemptions ($ millions)*

Asset class

Nov 2023

Oct 2023

Nov 2022

YTD 2023

YTD 2022

Long-term funds




     Balanced

196

100

22

1,587

1,509

     Equity

2,835

551

1,524

10,673

12,031

     Bond

582

1,410

1,343

10,117

5,778

 Specialty

1,003

102

216

2,172

1,472

Total long-term funds

4,615

2,163

3,105

24,549

20,790

Total money market funds

452

687

1,088

9,299

7,625

Total

5,066

2,850

4,193

33,848

28,415

ETF net assets ($ billions)* 

Asset class

Nov 2023

Oct 2023

Nov 2022

Dec 2022

Long-term funds



     Balanced

14.5

13.5

12.4

12.0

     Equity

225.1

208.0

202.9

194.9

     Bond

90.4

86.3

77.8

80.4

     Specialty

13.7

12.2

10.6

10.2

Total long-term funds

343.7

320.1

303.7

297.5

Total money market funds

25.6

25.2

14.1

16.3

Total

369.3

345.3

317.8

313.7

*   See below for important information about this data.

IFIC direct survey data (which accounts for approximately 85 per cent of total mutual fund industry assets and approximately 83 per cent of total ETF industry assets) is complemented by estimated data to provide comprehensive industry totals.

IFIC makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency, and completeness of the information, however, IFIC does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.

© The Investment Funds Institute of Canada. No reproduction or republication in whole or in part is permitted without permission.

* Important information about investment fund data

  1. Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds.
  2. Starting with January 2022 data, ETF data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from Canadian-listed ETFs that invest in units of other Canadian-listed ETFs. Any references to IFIC ETF assets and sales figures prior to 2022 data should indicate that the data has not been adjusted for ETF of ETF double counting.
  3. The balanced funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds.
  4. Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors.
  5. ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors.
About IFIC

The Investment Funds Institute of Canada is the voice of Canada's investment funds industry. IFIC brings together 150 organizations, including fund managers, distributors and industry service organizations to foster a strong, stable investment sector where investors can realize their financial goals. By connecting Canada's savers to Canada's economy, our industry contributes significantly to Canadian economic growth and job creation. Learn more about IFIC

SOURCE The Investment Funds Institute of Canada

For further information: Christine Harminc, Senior Manager, Communications and Public Affairs, [email protected], 416-309-2313

