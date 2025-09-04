TORONTO, Sept. 4, 2025 /CNW/ -- As part of a landmark settlement with Canadian tobacco companies, the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) approved two compensation plans to provide payments to eligible smokers and ex-smokers diagnosed with certain tobacco-related diseases:

The Pan-Canadian Claimants' Compensation Plan ( PCC ); and

); and The Quebec Class Action Administration Plan (QCAP)

For those who have died that qualify, payments may be available for their estates.

What are the eligible diseases and dollar amounts?

This table shows the diseases covered by the plans and the maximum payment amounts:

Disease You started smoking before

January 1, 1976 You started smoking on or after

January 1, 1976 Primary Lung Cancer or Primary Throat Cancer $60,000 PCC

$100,000 QCAP $48,000 PCC

$80,000 QCAP Emphysema or COPD (GOLD Grade III or IV) $18,000 PCC

$30,000 QCAP $14,400 PCC

$24,000 QCAP

Important: Payments may be reduced depending on the number of eligible claims in each plan. A person will only be entitled to one payment, under one plan, and for one disease.

What are the claim deadlines?

The Claims Submission Periods commenced on September 3, 2025 and the two plans have different claim deadlines:

PCC claim deadline is September 3, 2027

claim deadline is QCAP claim deadline is August 31, 2026

Important: QCAP deadline is one year earlier than PCC deadline.

How many cigarettes and which brands?

Both plans require the smoker or ex-smoker to have smoked at least 87,600 cigarettes (for example, 20 cigarettes a day for 12 years) between January 1, 1950 and November 20, 1998. The cigarettes must be from brands sold by the tobacco companies. The website has a list of the eligible brands, which include most legal cigarettes sold in Canada.

What are other PCC Requirements?

In addition to the disease and smoking requirements, the smoker or ex-smoker under PCC must:

(a) reside in Canada (or if deceased, must have resided in Canada at the time of death);

(b) have been diagnosed between March 8, 2015 and March 8, 2019, inclusive of those dates;

(c) have resided in Canada at the time of diagnosis; and

(d) have been alive on March 8, 2019.

What are other QCAP Requirements?

In addition to the disease and smoking requirements, the smoker or ex-smoker under QCAP must:

(a) reside in Quebec (or if deceased, must have resided in Quebec at the time of death);

(b) have been diagnosed before March 12, 2012;

(c) have resided in Quebec at the time of diagnosis; and

(d) have been alive on November 20, 1998.

How can I get Free help?

Agents are available free of charge to assist claimants under these plans. Agents will help you (a) complete your claim form; (b) commission your signature on the claim form;

(c) provide guidance on how to obtain the necessary information and documents for your claim.

PCC Agent is Epiq +1 (888) 482-5852

[email protected]



QCAP Agent is Proactio +1 (888) 880-1844

tabac@proactio.ca

If you do not submit a claim by the applicable deadline, you cannot be eligible to get a payment.

If you are not sure whether you qualify, the website has a simple questionnaire to help you. The plans have been designed so that you do not need a lawyer to prepare and submit your claim. If you have already registered, you will be notified by an Agent about how to complete your claim.

Full information is available at the official website www.TobaccoClaimsCanada.ca.

SOURCE Ontario Superior Court of Justice