IDÉLLO, Learning at Home with Confidence

Groupe Média TFO supports the Ministry's efforts and launches the IDÉLLO, Learning at Home's platform to optimize digital learning.

TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2020 /CNW/ - With its new platform IDÉLLO, Learning at Home , Groupe Média TFO continues its commitment to the Ontario Ministry of Education and supports families with high quality resources to facilitate remote learning. The content and activities offered, intended for students in grades 1 to 8, ensure the continuity of learning and strengthen the skills of young people.

"TFO has supported high quality learning in Ontario for 33 years, and these innovative, engaging resources and activities now available through IDÉLLO, Learning at Home, will provide even more options for students to stay engaged in learning this holiday and throughout the pandemic. This portal will be another asset to Ontario's remote learning program for years to come and demonstrate our Government's commitment to finding innovative solutions that keep kids learning, expand their horizons, and promote positive learning outcomes."

- The Honourable Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education

IDÉLLO, Learning at Home ensures that all Francophones, no matter where they are, have access to dynamic and engaging educational resources to support :

students who are self-screening

Students quarantining at home

Students wishing to build their skills and reinforce their knowledge

"We are proud to be able to fully participate in the provincial government's ongoing efforts to provide relevant and secure digital learning resources certified by teachers and educators. With our new IDÉLLO, Learning at Home portal, parents and teachers are now closely supported in helping children continue learning at home as part of the Ontario curriculum."

- Éric Minoli, General Manager and Chief of Operations

Curriculum subjects covered on IDÉLLO, Learning at Home are Mathematics, Science and Technology, Social Studies (Grades 1-6), History and Geography (Grades 7 and 8) and French. Organized by grade level and subject, the selection of video content available offers tailor-made activities to support children and youth in the acquisition of the skills they will need for the next stages of their learning.

"All of the resources presented on IDÉLLO, Learning at Home come with simple and relevant reflection and critical thinking questions. They will help develop the skills and self-directed learning competencies of young people in order to support activities provided by classroom teachers. This is why, throughout the school year, the platform will be enriched with new content and subjects, such as physical education, health and arts education, to continue learning at home while having fun!"

- Julie Caron, Senior Director of Digital Learning

Groupe Média TFO, stories that shape our tomorrows

Groupe Média TFO is a Franco-Ontarian public media company offering an interconnected discovery experience across its educational, cultural and current content in French. Audiences lie at the heart of Groupe Média TFO's omnichannel mission and vision, where they see themselves growing alongside its innovative and award-winning creations. By its educational mandate, on television, on digital platforms and through its initiatives and applications, Groupe Média TFO puts knowledge within arm's reach. At the forefront of digital learning, the company reflects the vitality and diversity of the community it serves and prepares the next generation for the world of tomorrow.

About IDÉLLO

IDÉLLO is Groupe Média TFO's digital learning content platform. It offers more than 13,000 resources in French to facilitate the acquisition of essential skills for students, with the goal of becoming enlightened digital citizens and ready to conquer the job market of tomorrow with pride.

SOURCE Ontario French Language Educational Communications Authority (TFO)

For further information: Carole Nkoa, Chief Officer, Marketing and Communications, T: 416 968-8313, C: 416 606-5113, [email protected]; Mélanie Grenier, Corporate Communications Lead, T : 416 968-8321, C : 416 527-2212, [email protected]

Related Links

www.tfo.org

