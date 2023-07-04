MONTREAL, July 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Ideal Food Service Corp., "Ideal" is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of Prime MTL Distribution, a renowned supplier of fresh produce, including fruits and vegetables. This strategic move represents the final step in Ideal's journey towards becoming a true broad line distributor, offering a comprehensive range of products to its valued customers across Quebec.

The acquisition of Prime MTL Distribution marks a significant milestone for Ideal Food Service Corp., as it strengthens the company's position in the market and enhances its ability to meet the diverse needs of its growing customer base. With this latest addition, Ideal Food Service Corp. will expand its product portfolio to include fresh produce, providing an even broader selection of high-quality products which include already include: dry goods, fresh and frozen foods and packaging to name a few to its clients.

With this expansion, they aim to cater to the evolving needs and preferences of their valued customers across Quebec. By ensuring a wide variety of produce options, Ideal Food Service Corp. empowers its customers to create healthy, flavourful dishes to their patrons while enjoying the convenience of a one-stop-shop. With their commitment to quality and variety, Ideal Food Service Corp. sets itself apart as a trusted partner for both consumers and businesses in the market.

"We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of Prime MTL Distribution," said Petros Louladakis, President of Ideal Food Service Corp. "This strategic move is a crucial step towards our goal of becoming a true broad line distributor, enabling us to provide our customers with a comprehensive range of high-quality products. We are excited about the opportunities this acquisition presents and are confident it will further strengthen our position in the market."

One of the key aspects that sets this acquisition apart is the talent retention initiative undertaken by Ideal Food Service Corp. Recognizing the value of Prime MTL Distribution's experienced personnel, Ideal Food Service Corp. has successfully retained key individuals from the target company, who possess deep knowledge and understanding of the industry. These professionals bring invaluable insights and expertise, enabling Ideal Food Service Corp. to maintain the highest standards of quality, procurement, and supply chain management.

Ideal Food Service Corp. remains committed to maintaining and enhancing the existing relationships that Prime MTL Distribution has built with its suppliers, while also leveraging its extensive network to expand the reach of their offerings.

