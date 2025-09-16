Canadians' trusted anti-aging expert is now available coast-to-coast, backed by a bold new innovation strategy

QUEBEC CITY, Sept. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - IDC Dermo, the science-led skincare brand that has become a household name in Québec, is proud to announce its nationwide retail expansion with Shoppers Drug Mart. Beginning this month, IDC's powerful and award-winning products will be available in hundreds of doors across Canada, bringing high-performance, dermatologist-tested, Canadian-made skincare to even more consumers.

Founded by Canadian brothers Luc and Éric Dupont, IDC Dermo was born from over two decades of pharmaceutical research and supplying high-grade actives to global beauty brands. Determined to create science-backed products that delivered on their promises, the Dupont brothers united a team of dermatologists, PhDs, and biochemists to design formulas that address the root causes of skin aging—without compromise.

Developed and manufactured entirely in Canada, IDC Dermo formulates multifunctional products with optimally dermo-cosmetic ingredients for visible, measurable results. At the heart of its innovation is the patented ReGen16 Skin Formulation Protocol, a multi-mechanism approach inspired by cellular science and functional dermatology. This proprietary method simultaneously addresses all 16 key mechanisms linked to skin aging - oxidation, inflammation, glycation, dehydration, and more - supporting the skin as a complete system, not in pieces.

This national rollout at Shoppers Drug Mart allows IDC to connect with a broader community of Canadians who are seeking effective, science-based skincare solutions for visible signs of aging. With over 1 million units sold, IDC meets the needs of consumers who want proven performance, intelligent formulation, and a modern, holistic approach to daily care.

"This is a defining moment for IDC," says Derek Pickford, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at IDC Dermo."Expanding across Canada with Shoppers Drug Mart marks the next chapter in our mission to make high-performance, science-backed skincare more accessible, without compromising on quality, integrity, or performance. From our patented ReGen16 protocol to our ongoing investment in next-generation formulation research, innovation has always been at the heart of IDC. As a brand born and made in Canada, we're proud to offer products developed by a team with scientific expertise, designed to meet the evolving needs of people navigating visible signs of aging with confidence."

Now Available at Shoppers Drug Mart

The assortment includes IDC's multi-award winning, newly reformulated Express Multi-Action Cream designed to suit unique needs - a fragrance-free version for sensitive skin, lightweight version for combination to oily skin, and a version containing SPF 30 for daily protection without compromising efficacy. Also available is the new Express Multi-Action Cream-to-Foam Cleanser, a multitasking formula that delivers seven skin benefits in one step. Together, these products offer a complete, multi-purpose skincare regimen designed to deliver optimal measurable results. The new Express lineup, along with a range of IDC's other dermo-luxe products, is now available in stores and online across Canada at Shoppersdrugmart.ca .

"At Shoppers Drug Mart, we are proud to support the growth of homegrown Canadian brands. Our exclusive partnership with IDC Dermo reflects our confidence in the brand's innovation and commitment to results. In today's economic climate, it's more important than ever to champion Canadian and Québec-based brands that bring value and performance to our customers." — Sandy Santucci, Category Director, Shoppers Drug Mart.

A New Chapter in IDC Innovation

In tandem with its retail growth, IDC Dermo has announced a collaborative $1.5 million research and development initiative to advance its proprietary ReGen16 protocol. The project, titled ReGen16 2.0, will explore new cutting-edge dermo-cosmetic ingredients sourced from rich biodiversity while integrating advanced imaging technologies to more precisely measure product efficacy.

Products are available at Shoppers Drug Mart and shoppersdrugmart.ca . For more, visit www.idcdermo.com.

About IDC Dermo

IDC Dermo stands at the forefront of scientific skincare innovation, offering products that epitomize rigorous research and efficacy. At the heart of its ethos is the patented ReGen16 Skin Formulation Protocol, reflecting over 25 years of commitment to providing consumers with advanced skincare solutions. The company designs products to meet the evolving needs of the skin, all while upholding principles of scientific integrity and leading dermo-cosmetic ingredients.

