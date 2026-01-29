Iceberg Vodka Named Official Vodka Partner Of The TD Coliseum

HAMILTON, ON, Jan. 29, 2026 /CNW/ - Iceberg Vodka announced today a partnership with TD Coliseum, being named as the Official Vodka Partner of the Hamilton venue.

As part of the partnership, Iceberg Vodka will be available at premium clubs, bars, and concession locations throughout TD Coliseum for all events, providing guests with a consistent, premium vodka option. Guests can also enjoy rotating specialty cocktails tied to major events, such as the Lovebug Lemonade for the Jonas Brothers concert and the Golden Punchline for TD Coliseum's first sold-out comedy show last December.

TD Coliseum is the new centrepiece for concerts, sporting events, family entertainment, trade shows, and community events in the Golden Horseshoe, offering superior premium hospitality experiences. The partnership reflects a shared focus on a high-quality guest experience through thoughtful food and beverage programs.

"TD Coliseum prioritizes quality and innovation in its partnerships, with a continued focus on delivering an exceptional guest experience," said Nick DeLuco, Oak View Group's Senior Vice President, and General Manager for TD Coliseum. "Iceberg Vodka complements that approach with its Canadian authenticity and established presence in live sports and entertainment."

"Iceberg Vodka is made with the purest water on earth, and we're proud to bring that quality to TD Coliseum," said Karen Lai, Senior Brand Manager at Iceberg Vodka. "This partnership is about showing up where Canadians gather--at concerts, games, and live moments--and offering a vodka that reflects the place it comes from."

Iceberg Vodka's production remains fully Canadian, from locally grown corn to ancient glacial water foraged off the coast of Newfoundland and Labrador. Every step, from distillation to bottling, takes place in Canada.

About Iceberg Vodka

Crafted in Canada with pure iceberg water, Iceberg Vodka is known for its exceptional smoothness and clean taste. Inspired by the North and made for moments best shared, Iceberg has become one of Canada's most trusted vodka brands.

About TD Coliseum

TD Coliseum in Hamilton, Canada is Southern Ontario's premier live entertainment venue for concerts, sporting events, and family shows. TD Coliseum opened in November 2025 after an extensive transformation of a Hamilton landmark. The 18,000-seat state-of-the-art arena is home to the National Lacrosse League's Toronto Rock and is set to attract world-class entertainment as the cultural cornerstone of the Golden Horseshoe. For more information about TD Coliseum, please visit tdcoliseum.com and follow @TDColiseum.

SOURCE Iceberg Vodka

Karen Lai (Drake), [email protected]