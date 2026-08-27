IBM Study: Canadian Sports Fans Expect More From the Fan Experience as AI Reshapes Sports

Fans want faster recaps, more personalized experiences and easier ways to keep up with their favourite sports, teams and players

68% of surveyed Canadian sports fans see value in AI-powered sports features

of surveyed Canadian sports fans see value in AI-powered sports features 44% say managing multiple sports subscriptions is frustrating

say managing multiple sports subscriptions is frustrating 54% want faster event recaps

want faster event recaps 52% want more access to favourite players and teams

MARKHAM, ON, Aug. 27, 2026 /CNW/ -- Canadian sports fans are embracing AI-powered features, streaming platforms and sports apps, according to new online survey research commissioned by IBM (NYSE: IBM). As technology becomes a bigger part of sports fandom, fans are raising their expectations and demanding faster access, more personalized experiences and easier ways to keep up with the sports, teams and players they care about. For sports organizations, broadcasters and brands, the findings point to a clear shift: fans increasingly value the experience surrounding the game, not just the action itself.

New IBM research finds Canadian sports fans are raising their expectations for the fan experience as AI, streaming and digital platforms reshape sports fandom.

The IBM Sports Intelligence Report, conducted by Morning Consult and based on responses from 20,589 sports fans across 12 countries including 2,047 in Canada, found that Canadian viewing habits continue to evolve. Linear broadcast remains the most-used platform for live sporting events among Canadian respondents at 37% in 2026, while subscription streaming increased to 24%, up from 20% in 2025. Social media platforms also gained ground as a viewing destination, increasing from 8% to 11%. Among Canadian respondents who choose digital platforms over traditional broadcast, 46% cited convenience as the primary reason.

"AI and digital technologies are changing how fans experience sports," said Deb Pimentel, IBM Canada President. "Fans are looking for experiences that help them get closer to the action, access information faster and engage in ways that feel more personal. Organizations that meet those expectations will strengthen fan engagement and loyalty."

Canadian Fans Want AI Features That Improve the Experience

Canadian respondents show the strongest interest in AI features that deliver practical value during the viewing experience. Real-time statistical insights and predictions ranked as the most valuable AI feature among Canadian respondents (27%), followed by personalized content tailored to their interests (21%). They also indicated they want AI-generated sports content they can trust. More than half (51%) cite accuracy as a driver of trust, while 46% prioritize accuracy over speed.

Overall, 68% of Canadian respondents see value in AI-powered sports features, while 75% selected at least one AI-powered feature they believe could improve sports viewing over the next two to three years.

Beyond AI, Canadian fans are looking for experiences that help them follow sports more easily and stay connected to the teams and players they care about. More than half want faster event recaps (54%), greater access to favourite players and teams (52%), and more personalized experiences (51%).

Looking ahead, 31% of Canadian respondents identified real-time translation for international sporting events as a technology that could improve viewing over the next two to three years, while 27% selected AI-powered recaps and summaries.

The findings suggest Canadian fans are looking for technology that helps them access information faster, follow more of the action and personalize how they engage with sports.

"Not that long ago, fans watched the game, checked the score and caught the highlights later," said Pimentel. "Today, they can stream live events, access real-time statistics, follow players on social media and get personalized content wherever they are. Our research shows those new possibilities are raising expectations. Fans want faster access to information, more personalized experiences and easier ways to stay connected to the sports, teams and players they care about."

Fans Want Simpler Ways to Follow Sports

The study found Canadian respondents reported frustration with fragmented viewing experiences. Forty-four percent of Canadian respondents said managing multiple subscriptions to watch the sports they care about is frustrating.

At the same time, many fans are looking for more streamlined experiences. Over one-third (36%) of Canadian respondents said they would be likely to download a single, centralized sports app that combines live streaming, scores, statistics and related content in one place.

Canadian respondents report already using digital sports platforms, with 65% reporting they use sports apps today, slightly up from 63% in 2025.

Fandom increasingly extends beyond the live event itself. Twenty-three percent of Canadian respondents said social media is their preferred place to interact with other sports fans, compared with 18% who prefer interacting in person at sporting events and 7% who prefer sports apps.

To view the full study, visit: https://newsroom.ibm.com/image/IBM+Sports+Intelligence+Report+August+2026.pdf

Study Methodology

IBM commissioned Morning Consult to conduct an online survey in June 2026 among 20,589 sports fans aged 18 and older in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, India, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Brazil. The Canadian sample included 2,047 respondents. To qualify for the survey, respondents had to identify as at least an average sports fan and follow one or more of the following sports: soccer, cricket, tennis, basketball, baseball, rugby, golf, American football, Formula 1 racing, track and field, swimming or the Olympics. Results for the Canadian sample have a margin of error of approximately +/- 2 percentage points at the 95% confidence level. Respondents were drawn from an online, non-probability panel and self-identified as sports fans; results are representative of survey respondents only and are not necessarily representative of all Canadian sports fans or of the general population.

Media Contact

Lorraine Baldwin

IBM Canada Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE IBM