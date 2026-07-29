IBM Report: Canada's Data Breach Costs Hit Record High as Attacks Target Critical Infrastructure

Energy becomes Canada's most expensive cyber target, while AI cuts breach costs by millions

The average cost of a data breach in Canada reached a record CA$7.11 million.

Energy became Canada's costliest cyber target, averaging CA$9.21 million per breach.

Supply-chain compromise emerged as the largest breach driver, adding CA$368,000.

Using AI extensively reduced breach costs by approximately CA$3.41 million.

MARKHAM, ON, July 29, 2026 /CNW/ -- Canadian organizations are paying a record CA$7.11 million on average for a data breach, according to the 2026 IBM Cost of a Data Breach Report– the highest level recorded since the study began. The findings point to a shifting cyber risk landscape in Canada, where larger breaches, longer containment times, and growing threats to critical infrastructure are driving costs higher. Organizations are also contending with larger and longer-lasting breaches, as the average number of compromised records rose 8% year over year to 28,500, while the average breach lifecycle increased 6% to 205 days. Despite these challenges, organizations using AI and security automation extensively experienced significantly lower breach costs and faster response times.

The uOttawa - IBM Cyber Range in Ottawa, a cybersecurity training and simulation facility designed to help organizations strengthen cyber readiness and response capabilities. Findings from IBM's 2026 Cost of a Data Breach Report show Canadian organizations are facing record breach costs, highlighting the growing importance of cyber resilience and preparedness.

Energy Sector Emerges as Canada's Highest-Cost Industry for Breaches

Energy organizations reported the highest average breach costs in Canada at CA$9.21 million per incident, followed by technology organizations at CA$9.02 million and industrial organizations at CA$8.89 million. The findings highlight the growing financial impact cyber incidents can have on critical infrastructure sectors.

"The shift we're seeing is significant. Attackers are increasingly targeting sectors where disruption creates real operational and economic consequences, while also looking for the weakest link in the supply chain," said Chris Sicard, IBM Canada Security Leader. "When breaches affect energy, industrial and technology organizations, the impact can extend far beyond the organization itself. Every connected supplier, partner, and third-party platform expands the attack surface."

Supply-Chain Compromise Becomes Canada's Top Breach Cost Driver

The IBM report also found that supply-chain compromise is now the largest factor increasing breach costs in Canada, adding approximately CA$367,899 in costs on average. Security skills shortages (+$314,500) and challenges prioritizing threats (+$311,300) were the next largest contributors to higher breach costs.

As organizations become increasingly interconnected, cyber risk is extending beyond organizational boundaries. Even organizations with mature security programs can be exposed through trusted suppliers, contractors, software vendors or business partners.

AI Delivers a CA$3.41 Million Security Advantage

Organizations that extensively deployed AI in their security operations reported average breach costs of CA$5.5 million, compared with CA$8.91 million among organizations with no deployment – a difference of approximately CA$3.41 million per breach. They also identified and contained breaches significantly faster, helping reduce the overall financial and operational impact of cyber incidents. Breaches were detected in 124 days and contained in 57 days, compared with 154 days and 71 days respectively for organizations without AI deployments in their security operations.

"The organizations gaining the biggest security advantage are the ones using AI and automation extensively across their operations," said Sicard. "They're finding threats sooner, responding faster and reducing the financial impact of breaches by millions of dollars."

The report also found that 28% of Canadian organizations reported an AI-generated attack, underscoring how quickly attackers are adopting AI-powered techniques.

Recommendations for Canadian Organizations

Strengthen identity and access management to reduce the risk of compromised accounts and credential-based attacks.

Improve visibility into suppliers, vendors, and third-party partners to reduce exposure from supply-chain compromise.

Expand the use of AI and security automation to accelerate threat detection, investigation, and prevention.

Reduce breach response timelines by testing incident response plans regularly and prioritizing high-impact threats faster.

The 2026 report, conducted by Ponemon Institute and sponsored and analyzed by IBM, is based on breaches experienced by 602 organizations globally between March 2025 and February 2026. The follow-on study was conducted in May 2026, where 456 organizations of the 602 from the CODB research responded. Of these organizations, 78% of organizations were aware of recent reports about highly advanced frontier models such as Mythos.

Media Contact:

Lorraine Baldwin

IBM Canada Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE IBM