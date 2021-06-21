IBM Canada Announces New Office in Downtown Toronto

Investment to support 500 new hires in the Greater Toronto Area

2,000+ positions opened for hiring so far this year in Canada – technology and services skills in AI, hybrid cloud and security in demand

MARKHAM, ON, June 21, 2021 /CNW/ -- IBM Canada (NYSE: IBM ) today announced it would be merging four Toronto-based offices into a single flexible workspace to be located at 16 York in Toronto's downtown core. The new office will include an AI and hybrid cloud client showcase centre, collaboration spaces for use by both employees and clients, and space for IBM Garage , a globally recognized design approach to innovation and digital transformation.

IBM Canada’s new office space in downtown Toronto will support a flexible return-to-workplace model and 500 new hires in the GTA. (Image courtesy of Cadillac Fairview)

The decision to transition to a hub design was accelerated over the past year when virtual work environments became commonplace. "We envision a flexible return-to-work model," said IBM Canada President Claude Guay. "A great deal has changed over the last 15 months, and we have heard from our employees that flexibility between home and office work environments is important to them. Continuing to support that work-life balance for IBMers is a priority for us as a company."

He also recognized that how the company interacts with clients has changed. "The past year has shown us that, while not every meeting must happen in person, there are certain situations when being face-to-face is invaluable," said Guay. "The client showcase centre and collaborative spaces will facilitate even more teamwork and innovation, investments that will deliver additional value for our customers."

The larger space at 16 York is also expected to accommodate some of the new employees who will fill 500 job openings in the Greater Toronto Area – a portion of the more than 800 open positions in Canada. The company is recruiting people with specific industry-leading technology skills for various areas of its business, including the IBM Technology unit, IBM Services, IBM Garage and more. IBM Canada has filled more than 1,200 roles since January, including 250 students who will participate in internship programs.

"With Ontario as the second largest IT cluster in North America, tech innovators like IBM are pivotal to the modernization of our economy," said Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade. "IBM's investment will create hundreds of jobs, boost our competitiveness in the tech and AI sectors, and help Ontario's economy emerge from the pandemic stronger than ever before."

"The new IBM office is exciting news for our city," said Toronto Mayor John Tory. "Despite the challenges we have faced during the pandemic, this new office is a testament to the strength and attraction of our city's core. We know that the opening of new offices like the one by IBM will play a big role in the reopening of our city and the rebuilding of our economy as we look to safely restart our city. Every new office opening helps as we restart our lively and vibrant city."

The new workplace is being specifically designed to be open, flexible and created for collaboration, with a choice of break-out spaces, meeting areas and private booths. Workplace health and safety considerations have also been a top priority in the design.

The 16 York building is situated at the core of downtown Toronto, central to Union Station and mass transit. It has also been designed to LEED Platinum and International Well Institute guidelines for environmental and workplace excellence.

The offices being merged are currently located on Spadina Avenue, Bloor Street, King Street and Wellington Street. The new office space in 16 York will be available in November 2021. The company's Canadian headquarters will remain in Markham.

