TORONTO, Feb. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - IA Clarington Investments Inc. ("iA Clarington") today announced the launch of two new funds:

IA Clarington Global Dividend Fund , managed by iA Investment Management Inc. (iAIM)

, managed by iA Investment Management Inc. (iAIM) IA Clarington Inhance Global Small Cap SRI Fund, managed by Vancity Investment Management Ltd. (VCIM)

"These new mandates reflect our ongoing commitment to providing Canadian investors with enhanced access to global markets for added portfolio diversification and attractive return potential," said Kos Lazaridis, Senior Vice-President, Chief Product Officer & Head of Strategy, iA Clarington.

IA Clarington Global Dividend Fund

Managed by Dan Rohinton, Vice-President & Portfolio Manager, Global Dividend, iAIM, the fund offers high-conviction exposure to quality dividend-paying stocks, with a focus on companies with the potential to grow their dividends over the long term.

Key features:

Concentrated portfolio of 30–40 stocks, reflecting the manager's best ideas

Enhanced total return potential for investors seeking both capital appreciation and a consistent stream of income

Research-driven, bottom-up approach with a differentiated focus on value chain analysis in the idea generation and security selection process

"Our number one priority is to attract and retain top investment talent from all over North America," said Alain Bergeron, Executive Vice-President & Chief Investment Officer, iA Financial Group. "The recent addition of Mr. Rohinton to the iAIM team and the launch of the new global dividend mandate further solidifies that commitment and will contribute to consolidating our position in the asset management space."

IA Clarington Inhance Global Small Cap SRI Fund

Managed by Marc Sheard, Portfolio Manager, Equities, VCIM, the IA Clarington Inhance Global Small Cap SRI Fund provides socially and environmentally conscious investors with enhanced diversification and excess return potential.

Key features:

Access to an expanded opportunity set of global small-cap stocks, which historically provide greater potential for alpha compared to large caps in favourable market and economic environments

Rigorous environmental, social and governance (ESG) screening seamlessly integrated with bottom-up fundamental analysis

A robust program of shareholder engagement designed to ensure that companies held in the fund maintain their elevated commitment to ESG

"We believe that employing a quality-focused approach with integrated ESG analysis is a strong recipe for harnessing the market-beating, long-term return potential of the global small-cap universe with lower relative risk. The small-cap universe contains many quality companies with exposure to sustainability and socially responsible-linked secular themes. And as SRI-focused investors, we also seek to benefit as smaller companies around the globe continue to improve their ESG credentials," said Marc Sheard, Portfolio Manager, Equities, VCIM.

About IA Clarington Investments Inc.

A subsidiary of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. – Canada's fourth-largest life and health insurance company – iA Clarington offers a wide range of investment products, including actively managed mutual funds, managed portfolio solutions, Active ETF Series and socially responsible investments. As of December 31, 2022, iA Clarington has over $17.3 billion in assets under management. Visit iaclarington.com for more information.

About iA Investment Management Inc.

A magnet for top investment talent, iA Investment Management is one of Canada's largest asset managers, with over $100 billion under management across institutional and retail mandates. We help investors achieve their long-term wealth creation goals through innovative investment solutions designed for today's complex markets. We are building upon our historic success, supporting the growth of our core strengths, and exploring innovative ways to meet investor needs. We are rooted in history and innovating for the future. Our experienced portfolio managers use a proprietary investment methodology, rooted in iAIM's unifying commitment to strong risk management, analytical rigour and a disciplined, process-driven approach to asset allocation and security selection.

About Vancity Investment Management Ltd.

Vancity Investment Management is a rapidly growing leader in responsible investing in Canada. The firm offers individual, institutional and mutual fund clients an integrated investment process that utilizes shareholder engagement and incorporates environmental, social and governance (ESG) analysis and traditional financial analysis in the construction and management of investment portfolios. For more information, please visit vcim.ca

