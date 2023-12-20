TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - IA Clarington Investments Inc. ("iA Clarington") today announced the December 2023 cash and annual capital gains notional distribution estimates for its Active ETF Series. Unitholders of record as of December 29, 2023 will receive cash distributions payable on January 9, 2024.

Annual capital gains distributions are notional distributions that are reinvested and the resulting units are immediately consolidated, so that the number of units held by each investor does not change.

The estimated per-unit December distribution estimates are detailed below:

Active ETF Series Ticker Distribution

per unit Notional Distribution $ per unit CUSIP IA Clarington Core Plus

Bond Fund ICPB 0.02271 Not applicable(1) 44931X109 IA Clarington Floating

Rate Income Fund IFRF 0.04941 Not applicable(1) 44932R101 IA Clarington Loomis

Global Allocation Fund IGAF 0.00000 Not applicable(1) 45075W104 IA Clarington Loomis Global Multisector Bond Fund ILGB 0.00000 Not applicable(1) 45076L107 IA Clarington Strategic

Income Fund ISIF 0.02737 0.06530 44933N109 IA Clarington Loomis Global Equity Opportunities Fund IGEO 0.00000 Not applicable(1) 44934G103 IA Clarington Strategic

Corporate Bond Fund ISCB 0.02812 Not applicable(1) 44934C102 IA Wealth Enhanced

Bond Pool IWEB 0.07174 Not applicable(1) 44934M100

(1) No annual capital gains notional distribution will be payable in respect of this Active ETF Series.

Final distribution amounts will be announced by iA Clarington on or about December 28, 2023.

For more information about iA Clarington Active ETF Series, please visit iaclarington.com/ETF

Appointment of iA Global Asset Management Inc. as portfolio manager for select funds

On April 1, 2023, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. (iAIM) – the portfolio manager of select iA Clarington funds ("the Funds") – transferred its investment management responsibilities for the Funds to its wholly-owned subsidiary, iA Global Asset Management Inc. There are no changes to the investment objectives, strategies, risk ratings, fees or portfolio management teams of any of the Funds resulting from this transfer.

Forward-looking information

This notice contains forward-looking statements with respect to the estimated December 2023 distributions for the Active ETF Series. By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the distributions to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Material factors that could cause the actual distributions to differ from the estimated distributions include, but are not limited to, the actual amounts of distributions received by the Active ETF Series, portfolio transactions, currency hedging transactions, and subscription and redemption activity.

About IA Clarington Investments Inc.

A subsidiary of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. – Canada's fourth-largest life and health insurance company – iA Clarington offers a wide range of investment products, including actively managed mutual funds, managed portfolio solutions, Active ETF Series and socially responsible investments. As of November 30, 2023, iA Clarington has over $18 billion in assets under management. For more information, please visit iaclarington.com

About iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management (iAGAM) is one of Canada's largest asset managers, comprising both iA Global Asset Management Inc. and Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc., iAGAM helps investors achieve their long-term wealth creation goals through innovative investment solutions designed for today's complex markets. iAGAM's experienced portfolio managers use a proprietary investment methodology, rooted in its unifying commitment to strong risk management, analytical rigour and a disciplined, process-driven approach to asset allocation and security selection.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments, including investments in exchange-traded series of mutual funds. The information presented herein may not encompass all risks associated with mutual funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

The iA Clarington Funds are managed by IA Clarington Investments Inc. iA Clarington and the iA Clarington logo, iA Wealth and the iA Wealth logo, and iA Global Asset Management, iAGAM and the iA Global Asset Management logo are trademarks of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. and are used under license. iA Global Asset Management and iAGAM are trademarks and tradenames under which Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. and its subsidiary iA Global Asset Management Inc. operate.

The payment of distributions and distribution breakdown, if applicable, is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with a Fund's performance, rate of return, or yield. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by a Fund and income and dividends earned by a Fund are taxable in the year they are paid.

For further information: Rob Martin, VP, Marketing & Communications, iA Clarington Investments, [email protected], T: 416-860-9880 ext. 338070