TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2023 /CNW/ - IA Clarington Investments Inc. ("iA Clarington" or "the Firm") today announced the addition of three funds to its lineup of mandates offering Active ETF Series, the Firm's exchange-traded series:

IA Clarington Loomis Global Equity Opportunities Fund (TSX: IGEO) , sub-advised by Loomis, Sayles & Company, L.P. ("Loomis Sayles"). The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities of companies located anywhere in the world. The management fee for the ETF series is 0.80%. *

, managed by , Senior Vice-President, Investments & Portfolio Manager, iA Global Asset Management Inc. ("iAGAM"). The fund seeks to provide income and the potential for long-term capital growth by investing primarily in fixed-income securities with an emphasis on corporate and other higher-yielding fixed-income securities. The management fee for the ETF series is 0.70%. IA Wealth Enhanced Bond Pool (TSX: IWEB), managed by Sébastien Mc Mahon, Chief Strategist, Senior Economist and Vice-President, Asset Allocation & Portfolio Manager, iAGAM, and Tej Rai , Senior Vice-President, Head of Asset Allocation, iAGAM. The fund seeks to generate regular income with the potential for modest long-term capital appreciation by primarily investing, either directly or indirectly, in Canadian fixed-income securities. The management fee for the ETF series is 0.40%.*

The Active ETF Series for all three mandates will begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange when the markets open today. The fee structure is the same as Series F, the funds' fee-based series.

"Secular shifts in the equity and fixed-income markets are presenting investors with a unique set of opportunities and risks, and navigating this complex landscape requires the skill, discipline and conviction of experienced active managers. With today's launch, investors who prefer to transact on an exchange now have access to three mandates that answer the challenges of evolving markets and offer real potential for building, growing and preserving wealth for the long term," said Catherine Milum, President & Chief Executive Officer, iA Clarington.

Active ETF Series are also available for the following iA Clarington funds:

IA Clarington Strategic Income Fund (TSX: ISIF)

Managed by Dan Bastasic, the fund seeks to provide a consistent stream of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in Canadian equity and fixed-income investments. The management fee for the ETF series is 0.70%.*

IA Clarington Loomis Global Allocation Fund (TSX: IGAF)

Sub-advised by Loomis Sayles, the fund seeks to provide a consistent stream of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity securities, fixed-income investments and money market instruments from around the world. The management fee for the ETF series is 0.85%.*

IA Clarington Loomis Global Multisector Bond Fund (TSX: ILGB)

Sub-advised by Loomis Sayles, the fund seeks to provide income with the potential for long-term capital growth by primarily investing, either directly or indirectly, in fixed-income securities of corporations, governments and other issuers, such as supranational issuers, located anywhere in the world. The management fee for the Active ETF Series is 0.70%.*

IA Clarington Core Plus Bond Fund (TSX: ICPB)

Sub-advised by Wellington Square, the fund seeks to provide income and the potential for long-term capital growth, while preserving capital and mitigating the effects of interest rate fluctuations, by investing primarily in fixed-income securities including government bonds, investment-grade bonds and high-yield bonds, as well as other income-producing securities such as asset-backed securities and senior floating-rate loans. The management fee for the ETF series is 0.50%.*

IA Clarington Floating Rate Income Fund (TSX: IFRF)

Sub-advised by Wellington Square, the fund seeks to provide a stream of current monthly income by investing primarily in senior floating-rate loans, other floating-rate securities and debt obligations of investment-grade and non-investment-grade North American and global corporate issuers. The management fee for the ETF series is 0.70%.*

Speak with your financial advisor or visit iaclarington.com/ETF to learn more about Active ETF Series.

*Management fees do not include administration fees and applicable taxes.

Wellington Square refers to Wellington Square Capital Partners Inc. (sub-advisor) and Wellington Square Advisors Inc. (sub-sub advisor).

About IA Clarington Investments Inc.

A subsidiary of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. – Canada's fourth-largest life and health insurance company – iA Clarington offers a wide range of investment products, including actively managed mutual funds, managed portfolio solutions, Active ETF Series and socially responsible investments. As of September 30, 2023, iA Clarington has over $17.4 billion in assets under management. For more information, please visit iaclarington.com

About iA Global Asset Management Inc.

A magnet for top investment talent, iA Global Asset Management is one of Canada's largest asset managers, with over $100 billion under management across institutional and retail mandates. We help investors achieve their long-term wealth creation goals through innovative investment solutions designed for today's complex markets. We are building upon our historic success, supporting the growth of our core strengths, and exploring innovative ways to meet investor needs. We are rooted in history and innovating for the future. Our experienced portfolio managers use a proprietary investment methodology, rooted in iAGAM's unifying commitment to strong risk management, analytical rigour and a disciplined, process-driven approach to asset allocation and security selection.

About Loomis, Sayles & Company, L.P.

Since 1926, Loomis, Sayles & Company has helped fulfill the investment needs of institutional and mutual fund clients worldwide. The firm's performance-driven investors integrate deep proprietary research and integrated risk analysis to make informed, judicious decisions. Teams of portfolio managers, strategists, research analysts and traders collaborate to assess market sectors and identify investment opportunities wherever they may lie, within traditional asset classes or among a range of alternative investments. Loomis Sayles has the resources, foresight and the flexibility to look far and wide for value in broad and narrow markets in its commitment to deliver attractive sustainable returns for clients. This rich tradition has earned Loomis Sayles the trust and respect of clients worldwide, for whom it manages over US$310 billion in assets (as of June 30, 2023; includes the assets of Loomis, Sayles & Co., L.P., and Loomis Sayles Trust Company, LLC. Loomis Sayles Trust Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Loomis, Sayles & Company, L.P.).

Wellington Square Advisors Inc.

Wellington Square Advisors Inc. (Wellington Square) is an independent, employee-owned investment manager specializing in fixed income and credit. The firm's investment team possesses deep fundamental credit experience across the entire fixed-income spectrum and operates with a culture that promotes the free exchange of ideas. Members of the investment team have worked internationally and have track records managing institutional and retail mandates. Wellington Square is committed to minimizing risk in client portfolios while also aiming to deliver attractive long-term returns. The firm believes in generating alpha by avoiding major drawdowns, and builds diversified portfolios using a proven, repeatable investment process.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments, including investments in exchange-traded series of mutual funds. The information presented herein may not encompass all risks associated with mutual funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

