TROIS-RIVIÈRES, QC, Sept. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - After Paris and Santiago, Trois-Rivières will host Hyvolution Canada on October 1 and 2 at the Centre d'événements et de congrès interactifs (CECi), the world's leading summit dedicated to hydrogen. Organized by Innovation et Développement économique (IDÉ) Trois-Rivières and GL Events , this event positions Trois-Rivières as a key strategic hub in the development of the hydrogen value chain.

A must-attend event for the North American market

More than 400 participants will take part in conferences led by internationally recognized experts, sharing their knowledge through a program tailored specifically to the North American market. A global leader in the energy transition and a respected figure in green hydrogen, Canadian Andrew Stuart will officially kick off the event as Honorary Chair. Delegates will also hear the keynote address "Hydrogen and Fuel Cells: Past, Present, and Future!" by Dr. Sunita Satyapal, former Director of the U.S. Department of Energy's Hydrogen Program.

A Program Rich in Innovation and Discovery

Several cutting-edge topics will be addressed, including natural hydrogen, new green corridors, financing for energy infrastructure, the latest technological advances, and the use of hydrogen in various modes of transportation as well as in the defence sector. Sia Partners will unveil the 2025 edition of the Canadian Hydrogen Observatory, the country's most comprehensive study on low-carbon hydrogen, for the first time. This strategic tool will help decision-makers better support the structuring of a future-oriented energy sector.

See the press kit for the full program schedule

An international showcase for Quebec and Canada

By hosting Hyvolution Canada, Quebec and Canada gain an exceptional platform to demonstrate their leading role in the hydrogen economy, strengthen their leadership in the energy transition, and increase the global visibility of their skills and knowledge. The event will accelerate the growth of Canada's hydrogen sector across the entire value chain, advancing the energy transition while strengthening low-carbon industrial sovereignty.

"Trois-Rivières will showcase our expertise in hydrogen technologies by hosting Hyvolution Canada 2025, the first Canadian edition of this internationally recognized event in such a strategic field. This is a historic moment, one we can all be proud of!" emphasized Professor Bruno G. Pollet, Co-Director of the Hydrogen Research Institute at UQTR.

