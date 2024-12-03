Hyundai Motor Shifts Perceptions by Unveiling All-Electric IONIQ 9 SUV at Iconic Goldstein House in LA

With a panoramic view of the LA skyline as a backdrop, IONIQ 9's stunning World Premiere reflected Hyundai Motor's confidence in the vehicle. More than 300 global media representatives, influencers, and opinion leaders attended the event, which began with a welcome speech by José Muñoz, President and Global Chief Operating Officer of Hyundai Motor Company.

Muñoz greeted guests and reiterated Hyundai Motor's commitment to EVs: "We are making remarkable progress in the industry and working hard to maintain leadership in electrification. The IONIQ 5 and 6 have achieved multiple accolades as World Cars of the Year. Tonight, we're taking it to the next level with the all-new IONIQ 9," he said.

Sungwon Jee, Senior Vice President and Global Chief Marketing Officer of Hyundai Motor Company, outlined the IONIQ brand's evolution and the values represented by IONIQ 9.

SangYup Lee, Executive Vice President and Head of Hyundai and Genesis Global Design, delved into the IONIQ 9's design innovations.

Olabisi Boyle, Senior Vice President of Product Planning and Mobility Strategy at Hyundai Motor North America, highlighted the expansive space offered inside IONIQ 9.

To showcase the backstories of IONIQ 9's development, exhibition items, including a boat sculpture as a room centerpiece were displayed.

Die-cast models of IONIQ 9 were also on show, demonstrating flexible seating configurations, the vehicle's Universal Island 2.0 console and an exceptionally spacious third row.

Food and entertainment with a touch of K-culture brought guests closer together and tied the brand's story to the iconic location chosen for the IONIQ 9's unveiling.

More information about Hyundai Motor and its products can be found at: https://www.hyundai.com/worldwide/en/newsroom or Newsroom: Media Hub by Hyundai

SOURCE Hyundai Motor Company

