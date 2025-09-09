Hyundai Motor Debuts All-Electric Concept THREE at IAA Mobility 2025

Concept THREE, Hyundai Motor's first compact EV concept under the IONIQ sub-brand, embodies Art of Steel design language and signals the brand's planned expansion into the European compact EV market

Hyundai Motor's electrification roadmap includes offering an electrified version of every model in Europe by 2027 and introducing 21 EV models globally by 2030

At its striking IAA Mobility 2025 booth — an open, Parametric Pixel-inspired space — Hyundai Motor presents its entire European EV lineup, including the Concept THREE, INSTEROID concept and select IONIQ models

Visitors can experience Hyundai Motor's EV offerings firsthand through test drives of 9 models, including the IONIQ 9 and INSTER

MUNICH and SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 9, 2025 /CNW/ -- Hyundai Motor Company has unveiled Concept THREE, its first compact electric vehicle (EV) concept under the IONIQ sub-brand, at IAA Mobility 2025 in Munich.

The debut represents Hyundai Motor's commitment to offering exceptional EVs in a rapidly evolving global market, where the focus shifts from technological advancement to experiences of emotional fulfillment.

At IAA Mobility 2025, Hyundai Motor will also showcase its full EV lineup and outline its European electrification strategy, reinforcing its role as a leader in Europe's transition to clean energy.

Global Unveiling of the Concept THREE

At the heart of Hyundai Motor's participation at IAA Mobility 2025 is the global debut of Concept THREE, an innovative compact EV concept that represents the next step in the company's electrification journey.

As the first compact EV concept under the IONIQ sub-brand, Concept THREE signals Hyundai Motor's future expansion into a new vehicle category, complementing its existing midsize and large EV models.

With Europe experiencing a surging demand for compact EVs — driven by urbanization, sustainability regulations and the growing need for space-efficient solutions — the Concept THREE demonstrates Hyundai Motor's vision for meeting this demand by drawing on its advanced electrification capabilities.

Complementing its strategic positioning, Concept THREE's innovative design also underscores the brand's commitment to delivering a meaningful, emotionally resonant experience in an accessible and practical package.

Hyundai Motor anticipates the introduction of Concept THREE to set the tone for its next chapter of design innovation and strengthen its competitive position in the electrification journey.

"Returning to IAA Mobility after four years away is a true milestone, and such as occasion deserves a milestone car," said Xavier Martinet, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Europe. "Concept THREE represents the next step in Hyundai Motor's electrification journey. With its compact dimensions and Art of Steel design language, it embodies our vision of delivering mobility that is practical, accessible and emotionally resonant".

Design Highlights

Art of Steel transforms the strength and flexibility of steel into a language of sculptural beauty. Inspired by Hyundai Motor's advanced steel technologies, the material's natural formability reveals flowing volumes and precise lines that evoke the distinctive aesthetic quality of steel — powerful, gentle and timeless.

transforms the strength and flexibility of steel into a language of sculptural beauty. Inspired by Hyundai Motor's advanced steel technologies, the material's natural formability reveals flowing volumes and precise lines that evoke the distinctive aesthetic quality of steel — powerful, gentle and timeless. Aero Hatch: The sculpted body creates enveloping forms using three main surfaces, while intersecting lines add visual tension. The Aero Hatch profile delivers aerodynamic efficiency and a distinctive roofline combined with a vertical tailgate, emphasizing urban versatility.

The sculpted body creates enveloping forms using three main surfaces, while intersecting lines add visual tension. The Aero Hatch profile delivers aerodynamic efficiency and a distinctive roofline combined with a vertical tailgate, emphasizing urban versatility. Parametric Pixel: Parametric Pixel lightings are featured on both front and rear of the Concept THREE. The pixels are now more expressive, forming a gradient that adds depth and visual rhythm to the overall design.

Parametric Pixel lightings are featured on both front and rear of the Concept THREE. The pixels are now more expressive, forming a gradient that adds depth and visual rhythm to the overall design. Material-driven design: The exterior wears an anodized-effect finish that channels the spirit of Hyundai's Art of Steel design language—a celebration of material as muse. Lemon-tinted glass and matching wheels forge vibrant links between exterior and interior, the cabin defined by soft yellow and grey tonalities that play across shifting textures to create a space that's both calm and expressive.

The exterior wears an anodized-effect finish that channels the spirit of Hyundai's Art of Steel design language—a celebration of material as muse. Lemon-tinted glass and matching wheels forge vibrant links between exterior and interior, the cabin defined by soft yellow and grey tonalities that play across shifting textures to create a space that's both calm and expressive. Furnished Space: The cabin design creates environments that feel warm, intuitive, and calming. By embracing soft volumes and user-focused layouts, it fosters a sense of serenity and clarity.

The cabin design creates environments that feel warm, intuitive, and calming. By embracing soft volumes and user-focused layouts, it fosters a sense of serenity and clarity. Customizable Experience: Modular 'Bring Your Own Lifestyle (BYOL)' widgets offer tailored experiences that allow customers to personalize their journey.

Modular 'Bring Your Own Lifestyle (BYOL)' widgets offer tailored experiences that allow customers to personalize their journey. Mr. Pix: A symbolic character integrated throughout the car evokes curiosity, joy and emotional connection, offering playful storytelling through 'hidden surprises' and interactive design elements.

A symbolic character integrated throughout the car evokes curiosity, joy and emotional connection, offering playful storytelling through 'hidden surprises' and interactive design elements. Sustainability: The interior envisions the use of sustainable materials such as ocean waste textiles and lightweight aluminum foam. These materials underscore Hyundai Motor's long-term vision to reduce environmental impact while delivering premium design.

Europe: A Strategic Market for Hyundai Motor's Electrification Journey

Hyundai Motor views Europe as a hub of innovation in the EV era, driven by its diverse cultures, advanced environmental policies and urban-focused mobility needs. The region's demand for compact, sustainable vehicles positions Europe at the center of the company's global electrification goals.

Nearly 80 percent of Hyundai Motor vehicles sold in Europe are locally manufactured, reflecting the brand's deep integration and ability to tailor solutions to the unique mobility needs of both urban areas and rural communities.

Key elements of Hyundai Motor's electrification roadmap for Europe include:

Expanded EV Portfolio : Offering an electrified version of every model in Europe by 2027 and releasing 21 global EV models by 2030, to match customer's diverse mobility needs.

: Offering an electrified version of every model in by 2027 and releasing 21 global EV models by 2030, to match customer's diverse mobility needs. Hydrogen Innovations : Advancing hydrogen fuel cell technology as a clean energy solution for future mobility.

: Advancing hydrogen fuel cell technology as a clean energy solution for future mobility. Sustainable Manufacturing: Transitioning European production facilities to renewable energy while extending the integration of recycled and sustainable materials into vehicle designs.

Compact EVs play a critical role in addressing Europe's urban challenges, as exemplified by the debut of the Concept THREE at IAA Mobility 2025, underscoring Hyundai Motor's mission to make electrification accessible and attractive for European consumers.

Hyundai Motor's Participation at IAA Mobility 2025

Hyundai Motor's participation at IAA Mobility 2025 marks a major milestone, as the company returns to Europe's largest mobility event for the first time in four years. With 750 exhibitors and over 500,000 visitors expected from 110 countries, IAA Mobility represents not just a showcase of mobility innovation but a critical platform for engaging with Europe's largest EV market.

IAA Mobility has evolved significantly since 2021, transforming from a traditional motor show to a city-wide event that spans from Munich's Messe exhibition halls to the open space in the city center. This format allows brands to directly engage with consumers in immersive and interactive ways, making it a perfect stage for Hyundai Motor's ambition to lead Europe's electrification movement.

Hyundai Motor will draw eyes at the IAA Open Space with a 58-meter-wide, 7-meter-tall booth located in Munich's bustling city center, Ludwigstraße. Inspired by Parametric Pixel, a key design element on Hyundai Motor vehicles, the booth features six oversized glass pixels that exude a commanding presence. This design reinforces Hyundai Motor's commitment to innovation and emotive design leadership while creating a striking visual presence that stands out among competitors.

Key highlights of Hyundai Motor's booth include:

Parametric Pixel design: Inspired by Hyundai Motor's signature lighting, Parametric Pixel, the 7-meter-tall booth with blue glass façades draws eyes.

Inspired by Hyundai Motor's signature lighting, Parametric Pixel, the 7-meter-tall booth with blue glass façades draws eyes. Global unveiling of Concept THREE: Reflecting Hyundai Motor's ambitions in Europe's B-segment, a critical market for compact EVs, the Concept THREE is introduced for the very first time.

Reflecting Hyundai Motor's ambitions in B-segment, a critical market for compact EVs, the Concept THREE is introduced for the very first time. Design exhibitions: Design elements come to life through a curated showcase. A sculpture inspired by Concept THREE's exterior is a pure expression of how steel's beauty, strength and flexibility have been incorporated into the vehicle's design. A furnished lounge chair, with its hard-shell structure and curved upholstery, reflects the inspiration behind the concept's seat and console composition.

Completing the experience, the 'Hyundai AddGear' display — showcasing the solution for flexible item mounting in the vehicle — lets visitors experience modular in-car accessories firsthand.

Comprehensive EV lineup: Featuring seven electrified models, including KONA Electric, IONIQ 5, IONIQ 6 N, IONIQ 9 and INSTER Cross, along with Concept THREE and INSTEROID, Hyundai Motor's lineup spans from compact EV to three-row SUV.

Featuring seven electrified models, including KONA Electric, IONIQ 5, IONIQ 6 N, IONIQ 9 and INSTER Cross, along with Concept THREE and INSTEROID, Hyundai Motor's lineup spans from compact EV to three-row SUV. Test drive opportunities: For a firsthand electrified experience, 9 models are offered for test drives — KONA Electric, IONIQ 5, IONIQ 5 N, IONIQ 6, IONIQ 9, INSTER, INSTER Cross, TUCSON PHEV and SANTA FE PHEV.

IAA Mobility is not just an exhibition; it is a global stage for the future of mobility. Hyundai Motor's return to the event in 2025 reinforces its ambition to lead in the European EV market, leveraging the IAA Mobility as a platform to redefine urban mobility and introduce the next chapter of its electrification journey.

